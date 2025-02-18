4 Things WWE got right on RAW this week

WWE RAW opened up with a top segment from Sami Zayn. The Underdog from The Underground cut a passionate promo to set the tone for the night.

RAW was very emotional, to say the least. Tempers flared backstage as members of Judgment Day struggled to get on the same page and continued to lose matches.

New Day also had a tough night as LWO got the better of the heels. WWE fans also saw Dakota Kai pick up an important win to get back in contention for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

RAW had a lot of important segments that hinted toward potential rivalries heading into WrestleMania 41.

Check out the four things WWE got right on the latest episode of RAW.

#4. Sami Zayn got what he wanted thanks to Adam Pearce

Sami Zayn appeared at the top of WWE RAW to cut a passionate promo. He talked straight into the camera to address his former friend, Kevin Owens.

Zayn noted that Owens tried to end his career and put him on the shelf for good. He noted that he wanted to get back at The Prizefighter at Elimination Chamber.

Adam Pearce came out to book the match between the two stars. The GM clarified that it would be an Unsanctioned Match as Sami Zayn was not cleared to compete.

It made little sense for a WWE official to book an Unsanctioned match. The two stars could have been put in the position in a better way.

However, it was great to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens get the match they deserve in Canada. They will likely put on the most memorable singles match on the card.

#3. AJ Styles and Bron Breakker kickstarted their feud on Monday

AJ Styles looked to teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson on WWE RAW. The Phenomenal One showed the Judgment Day member what in-ring experience was all about and defeated him after a good contest.

However, their match became an afterthought once Bron Breakker entered the ring. The Intercontinental Champion Speared Dominik, before turning his attention to Styles. However, the veteran was ready and took down the champion to make a statement.

The staredown between the two stars after the spot confirms that a rivalry is brewing. WWE fans could be in for a huge Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. It could earn Styles another title in the company after a long time.

#2. Roxanne Perez took advantage to progress to Elimination Chamber

Roxanne Perez arrived on WWE RAW for an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Raquel Rodriguez. The Prodigy was ready to make an impact against the Judgment Day member, who had a lot to think about.

The match was interrupted by Bianca Belair and Naomi, who came out to take revenge on behalf of Jade Cargill. They targeted Liv Morgan first, allowing Perez to work off the distraction to pick up the win.

It was a huge win for the two-time NXT Women’s Champion, who seems to have a bright future ahead. After taking the pin at Vengeance Day, she pushed herself into her first major PLE match at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Finn Balor and Judgment Day fell into a deeper hole on WWE RAW

Finn Balor addressed Judgment Day’s problems backstage on RAW. The Prince hoped to win the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Seth Rollins while wanting Raquel Rodriguez to win her match.

Things did not work out for Finn Balor, as he lost in the main event to Seth Rollins after a great match. Both men put on a fantastic show, but there could only be one winner.

Balor’s loss added to Judgment Day’s woes, as Liv Morgan is now the only member of the group with a match at Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair and Naomi will also hound her inside the steel structure.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio lost his match earlier in the night and could point fingers at Balor for the loss. It looks like Finn Balor could be out of the faction very soon.

