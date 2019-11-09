4 Things WWE hinted on this week's SmackDown episode (8th November 2019)

This Happened!

This week's SmackDown episode, in all fairness, had quite a few exciting segments. That's what you get with the two-hour format, even if there are some bad segments on the night, they just whistle past like they never happened.

The show began with King Corbin making fun of Roman Reigns, before their match in the main event, later in the night. The New Day defeated The Revival to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, which definitely means that they will now be involved in the Triple Threat Tag Team Match at Survivor Series, involving The Viking Raiders and The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

Furthermore, Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman put their differences aside post their fight at Crown Jewel to join forces and form a tag team as they destroyed The B-Team without much fuss. In another exciting segment, Shayna Baszler attacked Bayley again, after Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross in a singles battle.

With yet another good show in the books, here are four things WWE hinted on, post this week's episode.

#4 Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro might form a permanent stable

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura's alliance has been going on for a couple of months now, and the two Superstars have been joined by a few other big names such as King Corbin, and most recently, Cesaro.

On SmackDown this week, WWE clearly hinted at Cesaro joining the team, thereby making the team of Nakamura, Zayn and Cesaro a proper faction from here on. Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Shorty G and Ali in a Tag Team Match, and the former team celebrated the victory with Zayn afterward.

This would not be a bad decision, as both NXT and RAW have heel stables of their own in The Undisputed Era and The O.C., and the new stable involving the IC Champion could be a good addition to the Blue Brand.

