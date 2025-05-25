4 Things WWE subtly told us at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event May 2025 ended up with Cody Rhodes making his big return. Upon his comeback, The American Nightmare announced that he would team up with Jey Uso against John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank 2025.

The WWE Universe is already buzzing with the comeback of Dusty's son. Besides this, the NBC special event saw many interesting things.

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us at the recent SNME.

#4. Drew McIntyre is written off from television

Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. The match concluded with Priest hitting a con-chair-to on McIntyre's head with a steel chair. This also led to the medical team arriving post-match to check up on The Scottish Warrior.

All this subtly indicates that McIntyre will be seemingly written off from television following his loss against The Archer of Infamy. In a recent conversation, Drew had stated that he had recently suffered an injury, and this could be the primary reason behind writing him off TV at SNME.

#3. WWE may add more members to Seth Rollins' faction in the near future

Earlier reports disclosed that WWE had no intention to add new members to Seth Rollins' villainous faction. However, after the surprise addition of Bronson Reed at SNME, a source revealed that the addition of the Tsunami is considered a surprise. Before this, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly had no plans to add more members to The Visionary's alliance.

With this, Bronson Reed joining the Seth Rollins faction subtly confirms that Triple H may add more members to Rollins' association in the forthcoming months.

#2. Bronson Reed may get a huge push upon his return

Moments after making his return, Bronson Reed destroyed CM Punk at the ringside by crashing him through the barricade. Even post-match, when The Voice of the Voiceless tried to attack Paul Heyman, the AusZilla took him out and hit his finisher on him.

Manhandling someone like CM Punk on his return indicates that WWE may have strong plans for the 36-year-old star. Also, in the upcoming weeks, fans may witness Reed and Punk clashing in a singles bout on RAW.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena rematch is imminent

Cody Rhodes made his return and attacked John Cena during the Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul World Heavyweight title match. Firstly, The Franchise Player interrupted and tried to cost The YEET Master against The Maverick.

However, Rhodes made the save and even executed a Cross Rhodes on the Undisputed WWE Champion. Additionally, a tag team match has already been announced by the company for Money in the Bank 2025.

All this subtly confirms that a WrestleMania rematch between Rhodes and Cena is imminent for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

