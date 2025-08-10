4 Things WWE Wants You to Forget about 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 10, 2025 01:57 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 [Image credits: WWE on X]
Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE is heading towards Clash in Paris 2025, and already, the card for the premium live event looks promising. Seth Rollins is anticipated to defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a multi-man match, whereas Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre seems to be the direction for the Undisputed Championship.

As we are already more than halfway through 2025, there are four things that WWE wants us to forget about this year, despite delivering many unexpected surprises.

#4. John Cena's heel turn

Triple H pulled the trigger and decided to turn John Cena heel. This happened at Elimination Chamber 2025, but the Franchise Player's villainous arc didn't even last for half of his retirement tour, as Cena switched back to babyface on SmackDown before SummerSlam.

Though the 17x World Champion's heel turn was one of the biggest shockers in the history of WWE, it still failed miserably. One of the biggest reasons was its lack of connection with the audience, and fans instead wanted a babyface John Cena in his final run.

When Cena's heel turn seemingly started to become a failure, WWE turned him babyface again, and now they want us to forget about the Cenation Leader's villainous run.

#3. The Travis Scott situation

The situation with Travis Scott was also one of the biggest topics in recent times. The American rapper became part of a storyline at Elimination Chamber when he joined forces with Cena and The Rock. Later, he aided the Franchise Player at WrestleMania 41 to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed Champion.

Despite all the development, Triple H's creative team suddenly dropped Travis Scott from the storyline, and no reference to him was made on television. Reports disclosed that things are falling apart between WWE and Travis Scott, and this is why he is no longer part of the storyline.

After Scott's inclusion in one of WWE's biggest moments, the company wants the audience to forget about the execution, as it didn't go the way they wanted.

#2. R-Truth's WWE release

A few months back, R-Truth was released from WWE but was soon rehired after the audience started demanding his comeback. After he returned, Truth changed his character and brought a serious gimmick to television, referring to himself as Ron Killings.

Meanwhile, on SmackDown this week, the veteran dropped his serious character and returned to his comedic nature after engaging in a segment with John Cena. With his return and the character switch seemingly unsuccessful, the Stamford-based promotion likely wants fans to forget that Truth was ever released from the company, as well as his Ron Killings character.

#1. The real reason behind Brock Lesnar's absence

Brock Lesnar is back in the sports entertainment juggernaut and already attacked John Cena at SummerSlam. In response, the Cenation Leader confirmed on SmackDown that he will not back down from Lesnar's challenge and is ready to face him.

The Beast's return is marked as controversial by many fans due to his name's inclusion in the Janel Grant Lawsuit. This was also the reason why he was on hiatus from the company for almost two years.

Despite this, the company is seemingly dodging the issue. Even Triple H's creative team has yet to explain the rationale behind Lesnar's absence since SummerSlam 2023 before his return at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

