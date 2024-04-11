4 times CM Punk savagely roasted WWE stars on the mic

CM Punk's promo skills are one of the reasons why he became as successful in his wrestling career, whether in WWE or outside it. While many are only able to put on a show by performing in the ring, Punk was able to sell tickets by simply talking to a mic.

There have been a lot of great talkers in WWE history such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, The Rock, and Paul Heyman, just to name some of the greatest in recent history. However, nobody can be as controversial and daring as The Second City Saint. One of the things that makes his words cut deep is how he relates the insults closely and personally to his opponents, always landing them perfectly.

For this list, we will look at four times CM Punk has managed to roast WWE Superstars on the mic savagely.

#4. CM Punk has had many exchanges with Triple H

One of the greatest feuds in WWE history is arguably between CM Punk and John Cena in 2011, which blurred the lines of reality and fantasy. This was also the feud where the infamous 'Pipebomb' occurred, which is still talked about to this day. However, it wasn't just The Cenation Leader he was dealing with at the time.

During this 2011 run of Punk, he also didn't see eye-to-eye with Triple H, who served as an on-screen authority. Punk felt The Game was using his power to abuse superstars, particularly the Second City Saint, especially after Kevin Nash returned to attack Punk.

During a RAW segment in August 2011, Punk attacked Triple H's leadership, integrity, and masculinity by saying that Stephanie McMahon bosses him around. Punk added that Triple H didn't wear the pants in the relationship, but wore his wife's undergarments.

#3. CM Punk had a recently memorable clash with Drew McIntyre

Punk's WWE return in 2023 resulted in many potential match-up scenarios for the future, and one unexpected feud that came from it was against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has become a fan-favorite due to his heel antics on weekly shows and social media, wherein he regularly targeted CM Punk. However, when the former AEW star finally retaliated, he didn't hold back.

After being injured by Drew at the Royal Rumble 2024 and attacked again on RAW, an episode later, Punk got revenge on McIntyre when the red brand's show went to Chicago on March 25. During the segment, Punk recalled missing WrestleMania XL but was interrupted by Drew.

During this exchange, Punk stated that he'd never needed to use another superstar's name to sell a shirt and even made a Vince McMahon reference after Drew said he was "The Chosen One."

#2. CM Punk was able to hold his ground against The Rock

Another superstar whose promo skills are just as good as their in-ring skills is The Rock, who was seen making headlines with his latest WWE run in 2024. Many stars immediately fall short against The Great One, but not CM Punk.

In 2013, Punk feuded with The Rock for the WWE Championship. While The Brahma Bull expectedly had some great insults of his own, Punk also came prepared. In one of their exchanges, Punk said he got sick of Dwayne's repetitive catchphrases, rhymes, and insults, which could never amount to Punk's skills. The former AEW star ended their exchange by saying The Rock's arms are "just too short to box with God."

#1. CM Punk went personal against The Undertaker

En route to WrestleMania 29, CM Punk feuded with The Undertaker and attempted to be the person to beat The Streak. However, unlike the other opponents The Deadman had at the time, Punk would taunt him psychologically.

One thing Punk would use during this feud was The Undertaker's relationship with Paul Bearer, his former manager. Punk would steal Bearer's urn and proceeded to disrespect him any time he could do so. In a March 2013 episode of RAW, Punk would drop and toss the urn, and belittle The Deadman's legacy and streak.

