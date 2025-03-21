4 Unexpected names who could become WWE World Champion after WrestleMania

WWE is in the hottest period of the year, with WrestleMania on the horizon. Fans have already witnessed spectacular Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber events, but The Show Of Shows is the ultimate destination.

WrestleMania will take place in one month, on April 19 and 20 this year. The show will be a culmination of many storylines and character arcs. This is pro wrestling, however, and the season never really ends.

Immediately after WrestleMania, there will be RAW on Netflix, NXT, and SmackDown. From there, a new premium live event will take place. Before you know it, World Wrestling Entertainment will be heading toward SummerSlam.

Some stories will end at WrestleMania; others will just begin. Some will be hoping for their big moments, even stars fans wouldn't expect. Some of these names will be looking to win a world title. This article will look at four unexpected names who could become world champions after WrestleMania.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser could be in the running for the World Heavyweight Championship

Ludwig Kaiser is one of the most underrated performers on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and a member of Imperium. Over the past year, however, he has slowly established himself as a singles star.

The German star has recently been feuding with one of WWE's newest sensations. He and Penta, one of the best luchadors in the world, have been battling it out and even fought in a No Holds Barred match on the latest edition of RAW.

Despite coming up short, Ludwig's stock continues to rise, and he could shock everyone by winning a world title after WrestleMania. If Gunther loses to Jey Uso, for example, Ludwig could dethrone the OG Bloodline member, which could then lead to potential tension between Gunther and Kaiser.

#3. Naomi could win a world title after WrestleMania

Naomi is a long-time veteran of WWE. Outside of development, she debuted as part of the reality game show version of NXT. From there, she transitioned to RAW and SmackDown. In the meantime, Naomi captured a world title and tag team gold on multiple occasions.

The Glow shocked the world when she admitted to being behind the brutal assault on Jade Cargill. She has alienated herself from many in WWE, including her long-time friend Bianca Belair.

Speaking of Belair, she is challenging IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania. If Bianca wins and bad blood continues between the two long-time friends, Naomi could challenge her for the belt and go on to win the gold.

#2. Jimmy Uso could try to win the Undisputed WWE Championship

Jimmy Uso is a member of The Bloodline. While he is likely best known for being one-half of The Usos alongside Jey, he is a tremendous talent who can deliver in the ring as a singles star just as well as a tag team competitor.

Big Jim is in a tough spot. His twin brother Jey Uso is headlining WWE WrestleMania 41 and challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship. On the other hand, Jimmy has no clear path for a match at The Show of Shows.

There is a very real chance Jey could be the world champion after WrestleMania. In an effort to keep up with his twin, Jimmy could try to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Be it Cody Rhodes or John Cena, either man could underestimate Big Jim and ultimately pay for it.

#1. Sami Zayn might finally become a world champion

Sami Zayn, besides Rey Mysterio, is the most beloved underdog in WWE today. Despite rarely being the biggest or strongest wrestler in a match, Sami almost always has heart, and fans love him for it.

Unfortunately, The Underdog From The Underground isn't on WWE television right now. He battled Kevin Owens in a brutal and physical Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber. He hasn't been seen since losing the big-time match.

Before his issues with Kevin, Sami routinely emphasized his desire to win a world title for the first time. When he returns, Sami could do precisely that. Be it Gunther, who he has defeated for gold before, or Jey Uso, who he has also dethroned, Zayn could shock the world and become world champion for the first time.

