4 ways WWE can split the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles before WrestleMania 40

One of the problems WWE is facing today is the booking for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The titles are held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who work in both RAW and SmackDown brands. While they remain active, some fans insist on seeing the belts separate.

It was recently reported by BWE that the Stamford-based promotion is planning to split the tag team titles for the build of WrestleMania 40. Since The Show of Shows is still months away, the company could explore different ventures for them.

For this list, we will look at four ways WWE can split the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

#4. The titles will be caught in the feud between the WWE General Managers

It has been noted that ever since Nick Aldis was introduced as SmackDown's General Manager, he has had some tension with Adam Pearce. Both men have also had wars towards their brand's exclusivity, which could extend to the titles.

The Judgment Day could once again visit SmackDown and cut a promo. However, they will be interrupted by the general manager, Nick Aldis. He would note that while they visit the brand, they rarely defend it during the shows. Balor and Priest could resist and state they would talk with Adam Pearce, who would confirm that Nick was right.

The Judgment Day could relinquish the SmackDown tag team titles, and Aldis would hold another tournament for it leading up to one of the premium live events before 'Mania.

#3. The Judgment Day could make a deal to ensure they remain champions

One of the biggest assets of The Judgment Day is Rhea Ripley. She ensures that deals are made for the group and that they get the best deals. With this in mind, she could be the mind behind one of them.

While RAW's roster is stacked, SmackDown is also building its tag team division. Most notably, LWO and Bobby Lashley with The Street Profits are slowly building themselves. Santos Escobar's new team also looks promising.

One of these groups could confront The Judgment Day when they visit the SmackDown brand and challenge for the titles. The champions would initially refuse but could insist that they will only agree if it's just for one title.

#2. The Judgment Day keeps it within the group

Finn Balor and Damian Priest aren't the only champions in the group, as Rhea Ripley also holds the Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio used to have one, the NXT North American Title, but lost it to Dragon Lee at WWE NXT Deadline. JD McDonagh also has no championships and hasn't competed for one since joining the group.

Finn and Damian could reason that for the group's image to remain dominant, each member should have gold wrapped around them. They could gift the SmackDown tag team titles to Mysterio and McDonagh. With this, the RAW tag team champions could defend them on Mondays, while Dom and JD could defend them on Fridays.

#1. WWE could have a simple solution

One of the challengers Balor and Priest have today are The Creed Brothers. Although the duo was just called up from WWE NXT, they showcased they are worthy of being champions.

With how their first title bout ended, a rematch may be in the works for next year. This time around, The Creed Brothers are finally successful against the champions. However, they couldn't have it all.

WWE could book another match between both groups, but this time around, it will only be for the RAW Tag Team Championship. If the real-life brothers win, interesting changes could even happen, with The Judgment Day possibly going to the blue brand.

