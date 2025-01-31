4 women who could follow Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE broke major news this week. The first inductee in the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony is none other than Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, two long-time veterans of the company, made a surprise appearance to reveal the news to Triple H. The Game was said to be quite emotional from the surprise.

This is the first name of the 2025 Hall of Fame, but there will undoubtedly be others announced over the coming months. Major names from wrestling's past will be hoping to join the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, Randy Savage, and others.

Trending

There will surely be some female stars from wrestling's past inducted into the Hall of Fame this year after Triple H. This article will take a look at four legends who could be added to the elite group, including a big name retiring later this year, a retired legend, and beyond.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Below are four women who could follow Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

#4. Mickie James is back in the fold thanks to WWE LFG

Expand Tweet

Mickie James is a WWE legend. While in World Wrestling Entertainment, James won six singles championships. She later went on to win five more in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling over the years too.

While James has been away from WWE on a full-time basis for quite some time, she has been working with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut recently. Mickie is one of four coaches on LFG, Legends & Future Greats.

With her incredible career over the years, it only makes sense that she would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The other coaches on LFG, The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T, are all already in the Hall of Fame, and Mickie could be next.

#3. Victoria being honored is long overdue

Expand Tweet

Victoria was one of the hardest-working and most physical female performers in WWE. During her time with the company, she won the Women's Championship twice. Like Mickie, she had similar success in TNA Wrestling, winning the Knockouts Championship five times.

The talented performer had been away from WWE for a long time. She asked for her release in 2009 and had rarely appeared in the years since then, excluding a Royal Rumble match spot a few years ago.

However, she was recently spotted at a SmackDown event. She is a proper legend and is now seemingly being treated as such. Given her incredible career and underrated talent, a Hall of Fame induction is well deserved.

#2. Meiko Satomura is set to retire from professional wrestling

Expand Tweet

Meiko Satomura is a veteran and legend of pro wrestling. She started wrestling back in the 1990s and even had some matches with WCW. She was a major name in Japan for years before later joining WWE through the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK.

While on the British brand, Meiko served as a mentor, teacher, and producer while being a top-level competitor. In fact, she held the NXT UK Women's Championship for quite some time. Unfortunately, though, her time in the ring is just about up.

The Japanese wrestling star is retiring this year. It doesn't look as if she's getting a particularly big send-off, or any at all, on NXT or World Wrestling Entertainment programming. Instead, the company could honor her by inducting Meiko into the Hall of Fame. It would be a wonderful gesture and a spot she has certainly earned over the past several decades of work.

#1. AJ Lee could be honored

AJ Lee also had quite a career in WWE. She is a three-time Divas Champion and was once the face of the division. In addition, she served as a General Manager on television.

Many fans have been dying for AJ Lee to return to the company for nearly a decade. However, it seemed impossible due to CM Punk's fallout with the Sports Entertainment titan. Now that her husband is back, AJ may be on good terms with the company.

The problem, of course, is that AJ wasn't just gone from the company because of CM Punk. AJ also had neck problems when she left WWE. If she doesn't feel safe or comfortable returning to the ring, she could still return to the fold by being inducted into the Hall of Fame. She certainly deserves it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback