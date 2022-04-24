4 Wrestling Rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Randy Orton responsible for a major change backstage in WWE, Unfortunate reason why AEW isn't signing Bray Wyatt?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. The post-WrestleMania season continues to roll on, with some exciting stories and subsequent rumors emerging in the world of wrestling.

This week's edition includes backstage plans following a big heel turn, two major changes in policy for WWE superstars, Roman Reigns' plans for WrestleMania Backlash, and more plans going forward.

There's a lot to cover this week, and here are the biggest rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't:

#4. Hope is true: Randy Orton is personally responsible for a major policy change backstage

Randy Orton and Riddle have merchandise that wouldn't have been allowed a few years ago

WWE has eased its previously stringent marijuana policies. While marijuana use has previously led to suspensions and sometimes releases, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Riddle has long been known as a marijuana user, and his tag team partner Randy Orton has previously gotten into trouble for it.

However, WWE selling "420" shirts as the merchandise is a big indication that the mentality backstage has changed a lot regarding marijuana usage.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Randy Orton has reportedly been a critical figure in the change in policy regarding marijuana use for superstars. Quoting an unnamed backstage source, WWE has reportedly not fined anyone in years for marijuana use:

"I haven’t even heard anyone as much as gossip over one of the boys or girls smoking weed in years, much less a fine being handed down for it. A lot of the perception has changed, and a lot of what Bret [Hart] was talking about way back when ended up ringing true. I don’t expect us to come out with WWE-themed cannabis incense any time soon, but the policy has been relaxed and we’ve used a lot of that culture in our storylines."

We hope this is true because Bret Hart has long been an advocate for allowing marijuana use over alcohol and pills - something that has caused health issues for many superstars of his generation. It just goes to show how ahead of his time it was, but it's better late than never.

#2. Hope isn't true: The reason why AEW hasn't signed Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt confirmed that he isn't done with his wrestling career

It has been nearly a year since Bray Wyatt was released from WWE. While he was assumed to be a lock to sign for AEW, things haven't panned out that way. Wyatt recently confirmed that he plans to step back in the ring at some point, ruling out retirement. But why hasn't AEW signed a superstar who has been touted as one of the best of his generation?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated on Twitter that WWE will be interested in top AEW talent and vice versa. When asked by a follower why Tony Khan hasn't signed Wyatt, Meltzer revealed that his asking price is too high.

We hope this isn't true because it's going to be tough for Wyatt to find work in the wrestling business at a high asking price. It essentially rules out a move to IMPACT Wrestling, and he might be forced to reduce his price to sign with a company like AEW.

#3. Hope is true: Plans for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash

The Almighty Bobby Lashley picked up two successive wins at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley returned a lot earlier than expected. He reportedly opted out of getting required shoulder surgery in favor of an early return. His return saw him turn face and become the first person to defeat Omos in singles competition via pinfall.

One night later, his face turn was fully cemented as MVP turned on him in favor of Omos. Although the match isn't official, it looks like the plan is to have a rematch.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to run back Bobby Lashley vs Omos for WrestleMania Backlash:

"Bobby Lashley also would make sense and he’s not listed against Omos on the show, but they are going in that direction.''

We hope this is true because the storyline prompts a rematch. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go with Lashley as the winner or to establish Omos under MVP's management.

#2. Hope is true: WWE's plan for Rhea Ripley following her heel turn

Rhea Ripley recently turned heel

Rhea Ripley turned heel for the first time in a few years as she turned on her tag team partner Liv Morgan following their unsuccessful challenge of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The heel turn and angle was praised, with many feeling that it was the right time to pull the trigger on Ripley's heel turn.

According to Dave Meltzer of WON, the reason why WWE turned Rhea Ripley heel was to set her up as a RAW Women's Championship opponent for Bianca Belair:

“With Ripley, her being heel right now makes sense because Bianca Belair’s a babyface. She’s got one opponent which is Becky Lynch. They don’t want to go back to that right away."

We hope this is true Ripley vs Belair is a blockbuster program waiting to happen. It's also a good change from seeing a Four Horsewoman member constantly being in the title picture. This isn't a shot at them, but more female stars need to be established - and this is the way to do it.

#1. Hope isn't true: The reason for Vince McMahon's new name change policy

The change from Austin Theory to "Theory" continued WWE's trend of shortening names for no good reason. It's often met with fan backlash, but the company doesn't seem to be bothered as a lot of it has to do with trademark-related issues.

The days of superstars using their own names are long gone. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the reason why WWE doesn't want superstars using their real names is so they can't take it to any other company:

“If Austin Theory leaves WWE to go to AEW he couldn’t be Austin Theory, but he could be Austin, so we have to take away everything from them that is real that they could therefore use elsewhere,” said Alvarez.

He elaborated by stating that there are a few exceptions, including Gable Steveson and Cody Rhodes:

"Obviously, if you’re Matt Riddle you won’t have to change your name — well, we could turn on TV tonight and he has a different name, but no real names, not even a real first name or whatever … it doesn’t matter. It’s Vince,” Alvarez added.

We hope this isn't true because many of the names sound ridiculous and often unnatural. It takes away a lot from a superstar and continues the trend of the company being the biggest attraction and not its talent.

#1. Hope is true: Roman Reigns still being planned to headline WrestleMania Backlash

The plan for a Roman Reigns-Shinsuke Nakamura feud seems to have quietly been dropped. Despite being teased on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, no mention of it has been made since then.

It's a bit weird because there is nobody at the moment who can feud with The Tribal Chief following his historic win at WrestleMania. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the plan is for Roman Reigns to headline the WrestleMania Backlash show:

"Since they haven’t shot any angle with him, maybe they’re not doing the pay-per-view without him. That isn’t the case, he is in fact in the main event. I presume they’ll shoot the angle on Friday, but he is in the main event on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view."

We hope this is true because it would be odd to give him such a historic win at WrestleMania and not follow up on it a month later.

