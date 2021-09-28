4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: 3-Time World Champion set for AEW debut next week, Underutilized star requests WWE release

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's the post-Extreme Rules edition, and we expect rumors to be flowing this week ahead of the WWE Draft and plans for the future.

This week's edition features a potentially massive AEW debut, major plans for WrestleMania 38, backstage notes, FOX not being happy with WWE over SmackDown, and so much more. Let's begin:

#4 Hope is true: Bray Wyatt's future after WWE

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 https://t.co/oBvwlpnpDJ

Bray Wyatt is no longer a WWE Superstar. It has been less than two months since his release from the company, meaning a 90-day gap is required. That's what virtually every superstar released from WWE has to face, where they're on the payroll but aren't allowed to compete elsewhere.

An interesting exception to this was Aleister Black (Malakai Black), whose contract seemed to be "botched."

While a 90-day non-compete clause is common, Aleister Black only had to do 30 days before he jumped ship to AEW.

From the look of things, Bray Wyatt's case could be similar as well. Despite 90 days not being up, Cageside Seats reported that Bray Wyatt could debut on the 29th September episode of AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from Rochester, New York, the hometown of Brodie Lee.

"Despite it not being 90 days since his WWE release, there is a lot of speculation that Bray Wyatt will debut for AEW next week in Rochester, New York, which is Brodie Lee’s hometown."

We hope this is true because Bray Wyatt might just be the final piece in the puzzle that AEW needs.

The company is now stacked with top-tier talent, and although Wyatt would add to a big wage bill alongside Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, etc., he would be the perfect signing for AEW.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John