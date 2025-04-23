4 WWE champions who could lose their titles by Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 will be the next premium live event for the main roster following WrestleMania 41. Although The Show of Shows just concluded, many feuds have already started on RAW, and SmackDown is expected to follow suit.
The 2025 Backlash will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10, 2025. Hometown star Randy Orton is expected to compete at the event, and he has even been featured on the show's poster. Interestingly, he has already set up an Undisputed WWE Championship feud with John Cena after attacking the champion on this week's RAW.
While The Viper might not be able to dethrone The Cenation Leader this early in his reign, other champions might not have the same luck. In this list, we will look at four WWE champions who could lose their titles by Backlash 2025.
#4. and #3. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could be dethroned next month
The SmackDown tag team division has been heating up lately. A lot has been happening between different tandems, and each one is proving why they deserve to be champions. With this in mind, the Street Profits might not be in the safest position as the WWE Tag Team Champions.
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will defend the gold this week in a TLC match against DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. While the champions could retain their gold on the show, their fate might change at Backlash.
#2. Lyra Valkyria might lose the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Lyra Valkyria is unfortunately not showcased much on TV as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Since winning the gold in January this year, she has only defended it four times on television. At WrestleMania 41, she and Becky Lynch challenged Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title.
The Judgment Day duo won the gold back on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania. This was followed by Becky Lynch betraying the Women's Intercontinental Champion. With a tough potential challenger in The Man and Morgan expressing interest in challenging for the gold, Valkyria might be dethroned next month.
#1. Jey Uso might no longer be World Heavyweight Champion by the end of Backlash 2025
Jey Uso was one of the new champions crowned at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas. However, his victory received mixed reactions from fans online.
Triple H might consider taking the title off Jey if fans continue to react negatively to his championship run. Many are also displeased with how Gunther tapped out at 'Mania despite being a formidable wrestler. A rematch could take place at Backlash 2025, where The Ring General could defeat The Yeet Master.