4 WWE champions who could lose their titles by Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 will be the next premium live event for the main roster following WrestleMania 41. Although The Show of Shows just concluded, many feuds have already started on RAW, and SmackDown is expected to follow suit.

Ad

The 2025 Backlash will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10, 2025. Hometown star Randy Orton is expected to compete at the event, and he has even been featured on the show's poster. Interestingly, he has already set up an Undisputed WWE Championship feud with John Cena after attacking the champion on this week's RAW.

While The Viper might not be able to dethrone The Cenation Leader this early in his reign, other champions might not have the same luck. In this list, we will look at four WWE champions who could lose their titles by Backlash 2025.

Ad

Trending

#4. and #3. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could be dethroned next month

Expand Tweet

Ad

The SmackDown tag team division has been heating up lately. A lot has been happening between different tandems, and each one is proving why they deserve to be champions. With this in mind, the Street Profits might not be in the safest position as the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will defend the gold this week in a TLC match against DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. While the champions could retain their gold on the show, their fate might change at Backlash.

Ad

#2. Lyra Valkyria might lose the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyra Valkyria is unfortunately not showcased much on TV as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Since winning the gold in January this year, she has only defended it four times on television. At WrestleMania 41, she and Becky Lynch challenged Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title.

The Judgment Day duo won the gold back on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania. This was followed by Becky Lynch betraying the Women's Intercontinental Champion. With a tough potential challenger in The Man and Morgan expressing interest in challenging for the gold, Valkyria might be dethroned next month.

Ad

#1. Jey Uso might no longer be World Heavyweight Champion by the end of Backlash 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso was one of the new champions crowned at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas. However, his victory received mixed reactions from fans online.

Triple H might consider taking the title off Jey if fans continue to react negatively to his championship run. Many are also displeased with how Gunther tapped out at 'Mania despite being a formidable wrestler. A rematch could take place at Backlash 2025, where The Ring General could defeat The Yeet Master.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More