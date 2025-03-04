4 WWE champions who may lose their titles before WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, but that doesn't mean the twists and turns will end anytime soon. With this in mind, some current champions are not safe from being dethroned in the coming weeks.

Four title matches are currently set for WrestleMania 41, but the championships can always change hands in the coming weeks. An example is Rhea Ripley, who was expected to enter The Show of Shows as the Women's World Champion, only to be dethroned by IYO SKY on the latest RAW episode.

The Genius of the Sky is now en route to defend it against Bianca Belair at 'Mania. With this in mind, more champions should be wary about their upcoming title defenses in the next few weeks.

For this list, we will look at four WWE champions who may lose their titles at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship might be in danger

Many were ecstatic when Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at the December 2024 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event by defeating Michin. However, she hasn't had a decent feud for the title since winning it.

Since Chelsea won the title in December, she has only defended it against Michin. In the past few weeks, she has even lost a singles match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi, which is not a good look for her. Therefore, WWE may revamp the title by awarding it to another superstar since the current champion's character continues to flourish with or without gold.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura is having a stale run as the United States Champion

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, another US Champion struggling to gain momentum lately is Shinsuke Nakamura. He won the title in November by defeating LA Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, his feud with The Megastar has continued. Although other stars have expressed their interest in capturing the gold, the spot always goes to Knight.

Despite the repackaged darker character, Shinsuke doesn't connect well with the fans, and it's most likely because of the lack of matches and exposure given to him. Due to this, there's a chance The King of Strong Style will be dethroned before WrestleMania 41.

#2. and #1. The War Raiders, Erik and Ivar might enter WWE WrestleMania 41 without the World Tag Team titles

Erik and Ivar defeated JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day in December to win the World Tag Team Championship. Since then, they have only defended the titles three times, once against Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh, then twice against The Creed Brothers.

Although Erik and Ivar have successfully defended the gold, that's the only time they are being showcased on WWE television. They lack segments that will give them a chance to grow their characters as champions, while other groups are shining and getting more recognition en route to WrestleMania 41.

