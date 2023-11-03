4 WWE Crown Jewel 2023 feuds that have been hits and 4 that have been misses

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is only hours away, and it is safe to say that fans are quite excited about the event. With all four world titles being put on the line, a United States Championship bout, and the star power of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn certainly promises to deliver a show full of amazing action.

While the premium live event is shaping up to be a blockbuster, the road to Riyadh has not been as smooth as it might seem. Some feuds in the lead-up have hit the mark, managing to get the audience on the edge of their seats, while others have failed to get fans invested. While the show will likely be excellent, with great matches and entertaining results, it is worth examining which feuds have properly built the hype for the event.

So, without further ado, let's look at four WWE Crown Jewel 2023 feuds that have been hits and 4 that have been misses.

#4: HIT: John Cena and Solo Sikoa have just about built enough intrigue for their WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match

Expand Tweet

John Cena is billed as the Greatest of All Time by WWE, with good reason. He has achieved so much and built up such support from the audience that he barely needs to do anything to get fans invested in his feuds. This is why it only took a promo segment with Paul Heyman and nostalgia from his past feud against Umaga to make everyone want to see him face Solo Sikoa.

It is not a championship match, but it is a chance to see a living legend face one of the best upcoming talents in the company. Moreover, teases regarding retirement and doubts over The Cenation Leader's ability to still perform at the highest level after 21 years make this a must-see bout. With all the above considered, this feud is definitely a hit.

#4 & #3: MISS: Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh are the lowest-stakes feuds at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day's long-running feud with the top babyface troupe on Monday Night RAW has been one of the company's core storylines for months. There have been multiple singles and tag team match combinations across the divide, causing considerable fan fatigue due to this repetitiveness. This has likely been done to build up to the Survivor Series group battle, probably in WarGames.

While that blow-off should be an incredible culmination of the long-term story, getting there has felt underwhelming at times. Thus, the two matches at Crown Jewel from this storyline feel low-stakes and thus have little fan investment. Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest could easily be scheduled on RAW, and Riyadh feels like a stepping stone for them instead of the destination.

As a result, for many fans, these bouts have missed the mark.

#3: HIT: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 is yet another strong installment in the champion's reign

Expand Tweet

Another feud that has kept the narrative simple and hit the mark on the way to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair. Not only is the current Women's Champion would be facing the superstar she pinned for the title, but it was also executed in proper fashion. After SummerSlam 2023, Belair was written off by SKY and Bayley, allowing the titleholder to prove herself against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Having overcome those two legends of the game, Belair is the third and final hurdle in SKY's quest to solidify her reign. Should she defeat The EST, there will be no more claims that her cash-in was a "fluke." IYO SKY will truly and undeniably arrive as a top Women's Champion by conquering all three rivals involved in her opportunistic victory.

Achieving this feat is sometimes as simple as writing off the previous champion and then bringing her back to lay down the gauntlet. This feud has hit the mark.

#2: MISS: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio has not done enough to get fans invested in their WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is a great competitor in the ring, and Rey Mysterio is arguably the greatest luchador ever. Their WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match could easily end up being the match of the night, given the high-flying physicality that will be on display. However, the build-up has been inconsistent and underwhelming in many ways.

Not only has Mysterio's United States Title reign taken a back seat to the Latino World Order's feud with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, but Paul's motivation for challenging him has also been lackluster. It is quite obvious that the best segment in the build-up was arguably on RAW and did not involve the current champion, instead focusing on Maverick and Rey's rogue progeny, Dominik Mysterio.

While a potential win for the YouTube sensation could prove unforgettable, the lead-up to the match has unfortunately been a miss.

#2: HIT: Roman Reigns and LA Knight have brought the fireworks on the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is the top heel in WWE and the business at large. LA Knight is arguably the hottest babyface in the entire industry, having had a meteoric rise to prominence since shedding the Max Dupri gimmick. The Tribal Chief seeks to keep his dominance atop the company intact while the Megastar is trying to break through the glass ceiling and become the company's next marquee star.

It is a classic people's hero vs. powerful villain story that has captivated the audience with heated promos and exciting physicality. It has been so good that Knight will probably come out of the event elevated to a main event star regardless of the result. This might just be the most anticipated match on the card, which is a testament to how good the build-up to this match has been.

We acknowledge this feud as a hit. YEAH!

#1: MISS: The Fatal-5 Way Match for the Women's World Championship has not done much for the women involved

Expand Tweet

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will continue the company's trend of strong women's representation at Saudi events by featuring seven female superstars on the card. However, where the bout of IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair has been simple and effective, the Fatal-5 Way Match for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship has felt throwaway and unimportant.

While it is a classic "everyone targets the dominant champion" feud, it has taken less of Ripley's attention than The Judgment Day's various feuds in the Men's division. None of the challengers have been elevated by establishing a compelling reason for going after The Eradicator. Therefore, the latter does not feel like she is in any danger of losing the championship despite being in a multi-woman tussle.

It is reminiscent of the multi-man bouts during Brock Lesnar's 504-day Universal Title reign in its predictability and lack of storyline flesh, making it a miss for us.

#1: HIT: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is arguably the best-built feud leading up to WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is the workhorse champion with a broken back, desperately holding on to the World Heavyweight Championship he won after four years of setbacks and underappreciation. Drew McIntyre is the dominant challenger who, after a decade of setbacks and failures, won the biggest prize with no fans present there to witness it.

Rollins went to the dark side to get where he is currently, and McIntyre is on the brink of madness in pursuit of that big moment in front of an adoring crowd. Additionally, The Scottish Warrior's struggles against The Bloodline and his history, similarities, and differences with Rollins have been laid out incredibly, leaving fans at the edge of their seats.

This feud has been a hit, and there is no greater testament to this than the fact that the audience is torn down the middle over who should or will emerge victorious.

Which match are you most excited for at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think