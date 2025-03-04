4 WWE duos who can win the World Tag Team Championship next

The RAW tag team division is continuing to build up as WrestleMania 41 nears, and many changes and twists can happen en route to The Show of Shows. Among the surprises that can happen is crowning a new champion on RAW.

The current WWE World Tag Team Champions are Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders, who won the title back in December after defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. Although they are among the most dominant superstars on the RAW roster, more teams are also emerging and proving themselves to be championship material. With this in mind, there's a possibility that they might get dethroned before WrestleMania 41.

For this list, we will look at four WWE duos who can win the World Tag Team Championship.

#4. The New Day needs a boost on WWE RAW

The New Day became one of the most hated tag teams on the Monday show after they kicked out Big E in December. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston remain hated by fans to this day, but they haven't done anything big enough to return to the spotlight.

Woods and Kofi are currently feuding with the Latino World Order after The New Day attacked Rey Mysterio. However, to get even more heat, they should win the Tag Team Championship through their corrupt ways.

#3. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee have a chance to bring gold to LWO

The Latino World Order has been trying to win tag team gold for a while now in the Stamford-based promotion, but they haven't been able to do so. However, they can have the chance next week to prove themselves to be worthy of the gold.

As announced by WWE, Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio will team up to go against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston next week in a Tornado Tag Team match. A win is not just big for revenge but beating one of the most successful teams in the company's history will help them get closer to a chance to be the World Tag Team Champions.

#2. The World Tag Team Championship can go back to The Judgment Day

There has been noticeable tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor lately. One way to diminish that is to work together closely again, like teaming up to fight for the World Tag Team Championship.

There have been rumors that Finn might break away from the group soon and return to being a singles star, leaving Dominik to essentially be the one to look after them. If this does happen, Balor winning the gold first can boost his character again while Mysterio being a champion can somewhat show fans that if needed, he can step up to take on more responsibility for The Judgment Day.

#1. A possible new WWE Superstar might immediately get the gold

Penta is one of the newest stars who joined the main roster this year, and he is immediately getting a lot of traction. His presentation is top-notch, he is featured every week on the brand, and his performances always prove to be must-see. Although many enjoy watching him on his singles run, many also want to see him reunite with his brother.

It was recently announced that Rey Fenix, who was previously with AEW, is now a free agent. With this in mind, there's a possibility of him reuniting with his brother in the Stamford-based promotion. If this happens, it wouldn't be a shock to see both men win tag team gold immediately.

