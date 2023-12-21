4 WWE legends Roman Reigns has mimicked perfectly

Roman Reigns quickly rose to the top of the WWE and the wrestling industry due to his improved character work as The Tribal Chief. However, those who watched the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion know that he always could impersonate characters.

For this list, we will look at five WWE legends Roman Reigns has perfectly mimicked throughout the years.

#4. Roman Reigns' Dusty Rhodes impression to get ahead of Cody Rhodes

The feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 saw both men exchange highly personal verbal barbs. One weapon the former utilized was the teachings of the late Dusty Rhodes, his opponent's father.

He claimed that Cody resented "Dusty's Kids" in NXT, the stars the Hall of Famer mainly managed on the developmental brand. One of them being The Head of the Table.

On the March 3, 2023, episode of SmackDown, both men faced off again en route to The Show of Shows. Roman stated The Dream and shared that the legend always believed in Reigns. The champion then copied Dusty's voice when he gave advice, which was spot on.

#3. Roman Reigns had a spot-on imitation of a legendary manager

WWE legends don't always have to be in-ring performers. They could also be commentators, announcers, and even managers. One of the most iconic is Paul Bearer.

Paul Bearer was best known for his work in WWE as The Undertaker's manager. Aside from an eerier look, pale skin, and a suit, one of his most notable characteristics was his creepy voice.

It's hard to imitate the late manager, but Roman did it. A resurfaced video of Reigns impersonating Paul Bearer around nine years ago showcased the SmackDown star nailing the voice of Paul despite Reigns having a deeper voice.

#2. Roman Reigns channeled his inner Macho Man

One of the most notable wrestling characters in history was Randy Savage. He was best known in mainstream media for his eccentric personality and flashy costume. Reigns managed to imitate the Hall of Famer in both categories.

Several stars imitated Randy Savage, but Roman took it up a notch. He wore the legend's glasses and delivered the iconic "Ooooh Yeah" catchphrase in the same voice and tone.

#1. The Tribal Chief became The Nature Boy

Ric Flair will go down as one of WWE's greatest champions in history, and so will Roman. Although Reigns is not exactly a 16-time World Champion, he was still able to channel other parts of The Nature Boy.

When asked who is the greatest WWE champion of all time, especially in the classic era, Reigns picked Ric Flair. The Tribal Chief went further by imitating The Nature Boy's "Wooo" in his voice.