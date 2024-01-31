4 WWE main roster stars who have not yet competed at WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania is one of the most watched and anticipated events of the year for wrestling fans. The Show of Shows features the company's top stars of the year, dream matches, surprises, and more. Athletes from other sports and even mainstream celebrities tune in to watch The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since 'Mania is one of the biggest wrestling shows, many stars dream of being part of the Premium Live Event. While the majority of the current stars of WWE's roster have already stepped foot in the event, some of its current well-known names have not.

For this list, we will look at four current main roster superstars who have not yet performed at the WrestleMania stage.

#4. Karrion Kross could be en route to this year's WrestleMania with other WWE stars

Expand Tweet

One of Triple H's rehires when he became the head of creative in 2022, was Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The duo had a slow rise to the top and struggled a bit on the main roster. However, their recent new angle could place them high enough for fans that they could finally be on the WrestleMania card.

Karrion and Scarlett recently allied with the Authors of Pain as part of The Final Testament. Fans were excited when the group was announced, and there's interest as they feud with Bobby Lashley's team with The Street Profits.

Since Karrion was initially scheduled for WrestleMania 39, it's clear that the Stamford-based promotion sees him as worthy of a spot at WrestleMania. Now that he is part of The Final Testament, fans could see him and the entire group in the card.

#3. Grayson Waller has been on a roll in WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller was called up to the main roster during this year's Draft, and his success in NXT reflected well on SmackDown. He is currently one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster and plays his heel character well on and off-screen. His character was further elevated when he teamed with Austin Theory.

The Australian star has also been present in several Premium Live Events this past year. He could have a special guest, possibly a celebrity, on his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, at the Show of Shows and get physical from there.

#2. Santos Escobar has been on a solid path since leaving LWO

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar's SmackDown run has been successful since leaving Latino World Order. He spent some time as a singles star but has recruited the likes of Humberto and Angel to his side. He also got the help of Elektra Lopez recently. With this in mind, he could be set for an exciting WrestleMania match.

Santos and LWO are still feuding against each other, and this big tag team match could happen at WrestleMania. However, another match he could compete in at the event is a singles match with Rey Mysterio.

#1. LA Knight was one of WWE's biggest stars in 2023

Expand Tweet

One of the most surprising stars that hasn't stepped foot in a WrestleMania stage is arguably LA Knight. He may have had a rocky main roster beginning after joining Maximum Male Models, but that all changed when he became a singles star again.

The Megastar feuded with people like Roman Reigns and recently competed in a major four-way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and The Tribal Chief. He also got a nod from John Cena during the latter's brief full-time return on WWE SmackDown. It shouldn't be a surprise if he is one of the stars included in this year's WrestleMania.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here