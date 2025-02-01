4 WWE Royal Rumble 2025 rumors you need to know

The Royal Rumble is just a few hours away, and the excitement grows every minute. One of the highlights of the premium live event is the 30 men and women Rumble matches, which are all about surprise entrants and unexpected moments.

The anticipation of these moments leads to rumors of every kind, from forbidden door appearances to the return of legends. Here are four Royal Rumble 2025 rumors you should know about.

#1. The Rock could return at this year's WWE Royal Rumble

On RAW's debut on Netflix, The Rock appeared on the show and gave a very babyface promo, which shocked many as they expected The Final Boss would go after his potential WrestleMania opponent in either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

Instead, The People's Champion praised Rhodes for carrying the company since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 and shook his hand. He also acknowledged Reigns by putting the Ula Fala on the latter's neck following the Tribal Combat. After the show, it was reported that The Rock could miss this year's Show of Shows due to his Hollywood schedule.

However, there is a chance The Great One could return at the upcoming premium live event in Indianapolis. WWE's Netflix page recently uploaded a promo for the PLE featuring The Rock, hinting that the veteran could show up at the event.

If The Rock wasn't going to show up, we highly doubt he would be a part of the promo. The RAW debut on Netflix promo could simply be a move to trick the audience, and we could see the true colors of The Final Boss soon.

#2. Nikki Bella could light up the Women's Rumble match

Recently, Nikki Bella, on multiple occasions, has stated that she misses the WWE. The Hall of Famer was last seen on the RAW Netflix premiere, where she was in the crowd. The veteran last competed in the 2022 Women's Rumble match, and this Saturday, we could see her return to the squared circle after three years.

According to sources, the longest-reigning Divas Champion is in Indianapolis. She could be one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

#3. AJ Lee fans might be disappointed with these latest reports

When CM Punk returned to the company in November 2023, many assumed and hoped AJ Lee would return, too. However, it has been over a year since Punk returned, and there are no signs that the former Divas Champion will be coming back. Unfortunately, these things may stay the same way.

According to reports, there is nothing concrete regarding Lee's return. WWE higher-ups are open to her coming to the company. But there is nothing substantial about her showing up at the Royal Rumble. This could be disappointing for an AJ Lee fan to read, but her chances of showing up in a few hours are very low.

#4. WWE could introduce their newest potential signing at this PLE

Former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is also in the city of tonight's premium live event. Her contract with TNA Wrestling recently ended, and she is now a free agent.

Grace has entered the Royal Rumble before. However, that was in the capacity of a TNA star. Recent rumors stated that she has already signed a multi-year deal with the company, and there is a high chance she will show up during tonight's Women's Royal Rumble match.

