4 WWE rumors that didn't come true in the first half of 2022

The rumor mill has been churning all year and fans have been treated to some great entertainment by WWE in 2022. One of the biggest rumors doing the rounds at the start of the year was the return of Cody Rhodes. He was initially rumored to return at the 2022 Royal Rumble but did so at WrestleMania 38.

Similarly, many rumors have come true during the first half of the year. Most recently, Brock Lesnar returned to target Roman Reigns after Randy Orton was sidelined due to an injury. Lesnar’s return was rumored after it was confirmed that Orton wouldn’t be able to make it to SummerSlam 2022.

Meanwhile, there have also been several rumors that didn't come true in the first half of 2022. From the return of major superstars to wrestlers jumping ship and joining WWE, there were a few rumors that were shot down this year.

With that being said, check out the four rumors that didn’t come true in the first half of 2022.

#4 John Cena did not feature at WrestleMania 38

John Cena missed this year's WrestleMania

John Cena is still one of the biggest draws in WWE. The 16-time World Champion is advertised to return to the company for another short run soon. It could see him take on Theory in a few matches and give him a good rub.

On the Road to WrestleMania 38, there were rumors that he would make an appearance at The Show of Shows this year. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that he could make an appearance even if he doesn’t compete in a match before the event.

''It’s possible he could drop in but we haven’t heard his name discussed past the fact everyone was discussed but his name was said to be unavailable as far as doing a match goes," said Dave Meltzer.

Unfortunately, he did not make come out to attend The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see how his potential upcoming run with WWE turns out.

Cena had a short run with the company last year when he returned at Money in the Bank to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two had a match at SummerSlam 2021, but The Leader of the Cenation was unable to defeat The Tribal Chief.

#3 Paige didn’t return to the ring at the Royal Rumble

Paige recently announced that she was parting ways with WWE. The former superstar explained that WWE decided to let her go after a lengthy partnership.

Earlier in the year, rumors were circulating that Paige had been cleared to compete in the ring again. This gave fans some hope that the former Divas Champion would once again compete in the WWE ring.

The rumors picked up pace during the 2022 Royal Rumble. Reports claimed that she was ready to shock the wrestling world by entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The Anti-Diva took to social media herself to address the rumors and poke fun at them:

"3rd day in a row trending? Rumor has it I'll be trending probably 18 more days *crying laughing emoji*," she tweeted.

However, the rumors turned out to be untrue as Paige did not make her in-ring return to the show. Her return would have gotten a huge pop from the audience and would have made headlines. However, her return to the company hasn't fructified yet.

#2 Bayley did not make her return during the first half of 2022 in WWE

In June 2021, Bayley unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Soon after, The Role Model suffered an injury that sidelined her.

Bayley spent the rest of 2021 on the sidelines and entertained fans with her smart remarks on social media. At the turn of the year, many fans hoped that she would return to the ring again.

Fans hoped to see Bayley return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. However, that did not happen. During WrestleMania 38 weekend, it was rumored that she was in town and could make her return during The Show of Shows. However, those rumors were also squashed.

After spending the second half of 2021 on the sidelines, Bayley spent the first half of 2022 away from the ring too. It would be great to see The Role Model return to the ring as soon as she is healthy again.

#1 Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) did not show up at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Fans expected to see another big WWE return in early 2022

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling industry by making his return to WWE. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins in his return match to give fans a feel-good moment.

Much like Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley was also rumored to be returning to WWE earlier this year. Fans expected Moxley to show up at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Moxley’s wife Renne Paquette addressed those rumors and claimed that people would be stunned if the former AEW Champion competed in the 30-man match.

"We don’t live that far from St. Louis…We’re within driving distance…It would melt people’s brains. People would lose their minds! What music does he come out to? Does he get to come out to Wild Thing? He has to, right? You know what? I actually like the 'Lunatic Fringe' music. I actually liked that, I thought it was pretty good." Paquette said

His former Shield brothers added fuel to the fire by mentioning him a few times in their promos before the event. However, the rumors didn’t come true and The Lunatic Fringe did not make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

