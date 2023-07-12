4 WWE stars who can join The Wyatt Family if it returns

Bray Wyatt has more recently embarked on a singles run in WWE, but his time in The Wyatt Family showcased his capability of leading a faction in the company. The group has disbanded and parted ways, but a return could be looming.

The Undertaker recently revealed he thought Bray's character as part of The Wyatt Family was his best version. The Deadman urged that Wyatt should revert to the character once he returns. Since only two former members are currently on the roster, new faces could emerge.

For this list, we will discuss four WWE stars who could join The Wyatt Family if The Eater of Worlds decides to revive it.

4. Alexa Bliss' WWE return could lead to a reunion

Another superstar who hasn't been seen in WWE lately is Alexa Bliss, who is currently pregnant with her first child. Coincidentally, her last appearance at Royal Rumble 2023 was also the latest match of Wyatt before his recent absence.

Alexa could not defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, and her match ended with her teasing an alliance with Uncle Howdy. It's possible that WWE could make it seem like Bliss was "manipulated" once again to join The Eater of Worlds.

However, another angle between the former duo could be becoming enemies. It should be noted that Alexa was why Bray lost his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. It's possible that Uncle Howdy double-crossed Wyatt and used Alexa to torment her former partner.

3. Karrion Kross and Scarlett could elevate their characters by joining The Wyatt Family

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Bray Wyatt were some WWE stars released in 2021 but were fortunately brought back the following year. The real-life couple is currently performing at SmackDown and is targeting AJ Styles.

Kross has feuded with Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and briefly with Shinsuke Nakamura. He hasn't had the best fan reception despite the big names involved. However, things might change if he and Scarlett align with Wyatt.

The real-life couple's villainous and dark characters could easily fit in with The Wyatt Family. Interestingly, Karrion Kross was known as The White Rabbit in Lucha Underground.

2. Liv Morgan could join a different team if she splits with Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. However, the latter is rumored to feud with Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship. With this in mind, Morgan could be free to seek other partners.

Liv could possibly lose her sanity again and feel betrayed if she does split with Raquel, especially if the latter is going to pursue the title. Morgan could be manipulated to join The Wyatt Family for revenge, much like what Bray did to Alexa Bliss in the past.

1. Dexter Lumis already has the same vibes as Bray Wyatt

Another star currently absent in the Stamford-based promotion is Dexter Lumis, whose latest match happened in May this year. However, his mysterious and creepy character has not changed from NXT to the main roster.

With this in mind, Dexter could easily fit right in with the darkness and mystery that The Wyatt Family holds. He could join Bray Wyatt by betraying his current faction, The Way. His quiet persona could also complement The Eater of World's gimmick.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes