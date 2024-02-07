4 WWE stars who can show up at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event

On February 8, 2024, WWE will hold a WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Major stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Rhea Ripley, and more have already announced the massive event, but other stars could also make their presence known one way or another.

For this list, we will explore four potential superstars who could be present for the upcoming press event this Thursday.

#4. United States Champion Logan Paul

Expand Tweet

Last week's WWE SmackDown ended with The Rock and Roman Reigns staring down at each other, potentially teasing a WrestleMania 40 match. However, this was not well-received by fans and caused many to tweet that they would rather see Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns.

One star who also expressed his feelings about the matter was Logan Paul, who tweeted that he would rather see a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns.

With this in mind, The Maverick could appear at the press conference to further campaign Cody at 'Mania. It also helps that Logan is the current United States Champion and could have his agendas to talk about.

#3. WWE SmackDown star Bayley

Expand Tweet

Bayley is the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner and set a record for being the longest woman in the Rumble. She is currently the only star with an official match for WrestleMania 40, yet little is being shown about her achievements.

The Role Model already shared in the past that she was a bit upset after she wasn't shown at the WrestleMania 40 poster despite winning the Rumble.

Due to this, it's possible that The Role Model could be added, especially after expressing her frustrations and confirming that she'll face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship in April.

#2. WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Fans have been enjoying Drew McIntyre's heel run on recent RAW shows, especially as he continues to target CM Punk amid the latter's injury. The Scotsman injected himself into the current World Heavyweight Championship picture and could further promote this at the press event.

This week on RAW, McIntyre interrupted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The former WWE Champion told Rhodes that he should finish his story and challenge Reigns at WrestleMania.

It's possible that he could "crash" the event to further address Cody Rhodes into picking Roman Reigns so he could have Seth Rollins at 'Mania. In this way, they could also promote the other major title in the company.

#1. Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Expand Tweet

Another champion that could appear in the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event is Gunther. While it's possible that The Ring General could address possible opponents at the event and talk about the success of his current run, he could also address another topic.

The Ring General celebrated 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW, but the segment was interrupted by Jey Uso. The latter issued a challenge for the title before being attacked by Imperium. The IC Champion addressing the possible match could also be used as a way to gain fan interest.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE