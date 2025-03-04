4 WWE stars who can stop The Rock and John Cena

John Cena and The Rock stunned the WWE Universe with their alliance at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The Cenation Leader had a heel turn and assaulted Cody Rhodes after the latter turned down The Final Boss' offer.

As a result, The American Nightmare received a brutal beatdown and is now out for revenge ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship Match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

With that in mind, we take a look at four WWE stars that can stop The Rock and John Cena's alliance as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

#4. Seth Rollins has unfinished business with The Rock

Seth Rollins with John Cena and CM Punk at Elimination Chamber (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Visionary teamed up with Cody Rhodes last year to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. He also had a segment with The American Nightmare before the Elimination Chamber, where he told him to reject The Rock's offer.

Even though he is not expected to be part of the title picture, he could come to Cody's aid and team up with him again, challenging Cena and The Final Boss to a match at Night One, just like they did last year with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

#3. Roman Reigns could join Cody Rhodes against the two WWE legends

The OTC is recovering from the injuries he sustained due to Seth Rollins' assault after their elimination at the Royal Rumble. He should be back soon and will get involved in the storyline, even though his focus is on Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

On that occasion, it should be The American Nightmare to approach him and ask for help in dealing with The Rock and John Cena. Reigns and Rhodes had teamed up back at Bad Blood in early October against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, in a match where The Rock also appeared in the final minutes and stared down both superstars.

Fast forward to today, Roman can come to Rhodes' aid and help him deal with the numbers game, as Cena and The Final Boss will attempt to punish The American Nightmare again.

#2. CM Punk has already called out The Cenation Leader and The Final Boss

The Best in the World kicked off Monday Night RAW with an explosive promo, where he took a shot at The Rock and John Cena, calling out both before shifting his attention to Seth Rollins.

Since he is friends with Cody Rhodes and one of the top babyfaces in WWE, he could assist The American Nightmare. CM Punk, who will face Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match next week, is also scheduled for two episodes of SmackDown on March 21 and 28, during which Cody is expected to appear as well.

#1. Cody Rhodes will be out for revenge against John Cena and The Rock

After what happened at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Cody will seek revenge, similar to what he did to Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will be the first to step up and go after both John Cena and The Rock.

It is unclear if he will appear on SmackDown this week, but it will be interesting to see what he has to say about Cena's actions.

It is also very likely that he will need help to even the odds and deal with the numbers game heading into WrestleMania 41.

