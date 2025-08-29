4 WWE stars Chris Jericho is friends with in real life and 3 he hates

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho has been one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of the industry, and the veteran has worked with a plethora of names around the globe. Due to his lengthy and widespread career, The Demo God has formed many friendships in the industry.

While some may have been his great friends in real life, Chris Jericho has not had good terms with a few names. Let’s check out a few names from WWE that Jericho is friends with, and a few he hates.

#4. Friends with: Randy Orton

While Randy Orton and Chris Jericho have not addressed it extensively, both men share mutual respect and are recognized as two of the biggest names in the industry. In real life, Orton and Jericho are great friends, and both men have narrated stories over the years that prove it.

The AEW star once stood up to Brock Lesnar for a pre-planned spot against Orton in WWE, which shows that the former United States Champion was ready to do anything for his friend.

#3. Hates: WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H

The rivalry between Triple H and Chris Jericho goes beyond the squared circle. Both men are legends in the business and have proved their legacy time and time again. While both men had a rough feud in the past, the feelings were mutual backstage as well.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Chris Jericho upsetting Triple H for the WWF Championship on a random episode of RAW was such a huge moment. That pop was something else.

When Jericho joined WWE, he didn’t get along with Triple H easily, and this issue evolved over the years, escalating to multiple phases.

#3. Friends with: Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns also had a brief feud on RAW back in 2018, which turned out to be one of the most intriguing ones of that time. While their rivalry was quite exciting, both men shared an incredible bond backstage.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Chris Jericho approves of heel Roman Reigns

In real life, both Jericho and Reigns respect each other’s work a lot and are known to be great friends behind the scenes. While they have not addressed each other in public multiple times, their camaraderie has been well-known for years.

#2. Hates: CM Punk

The world knows well about the complicated relationship between Chris Jericho and CM Punk. Both men are known to have mutual respect in the workplace, but they have never been able to get along with each other on a personal level. Allegedly, Jericho called Punk "a cancer" to the AEW locker room after the infamous Brawl Out incident.

The Best in the World and the veteran have had numerous meetings over the years, and both men have seemingly tried to put their past behind them.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Chris Jericho told CM Punk that he was a "cancer" to the AEW locker room. Wow. - Fightful Select.

However, the animosity between them that once got ignited has still seemingly not ended.

#2. Friends with: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho had a brief run as best friends on RAW a few years ago, and the bond they shared in the ring at that time was similar to what they have now. Both veterans have come across each other’s work multiple times over the years, but have never criticized each other’s work.

Owens once revealed that the storyline on WWE RAW helped them enhance their friendship and get to know each other much better in real life.

#1. Hates: Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar do not share a good relationship in real life. The AEW star once confronted Lesnar backstage in WWE, which marked the beginning of their real-life feud.

"I was in Gorilla [Position] and I was f***ing angry about it, and Brock [Lesnar] came through and he saw me angry about it and decided he wanted to challenge me. And we got into a little bit of an issue, but I was like, 'F**k this guy, I don't give a s**t how big he is. I don't f***ing care. It's wrong.' I will fight to the death, I will stand up to what I believe in till death," Jericho said.

While both men have not come across each other in years now, with Jericho in AEW and Lesnar in WWE, a potential storyline between them if Jericho returns to the company in the future would be a treat to watch.

#1. Friends with: The Rock

While Chris Jericho and The Rock have also had an incredible rivalry in the past, both men are friends in real life. Although this was not always the case, their friendship began after a chance backstage interaction that ultimately strengthened their bond.

"I mean, the chemistry was there because Rock was such a phenomenon, it was almost impossible to go toe to toe with him on the mic, but I could, I could do that. And he recognised that fairly early on, especially with him being such a huge babyface, I was the perfect foil for him because I was the ultimate heel. And we could go toe to toe with each other. And in the ring, people forget how great a wrestler The Rock was, is, probably still. And we had great chemistry in the ring, and we had great chemistry out of the ring, we were really close friends.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Both men also have the possibility of crossing paths in the future, should Jericho return to WWE, and only time will tell what the superstar has in mind next.

