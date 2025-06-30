4 WWE stars who could move to RAW now that SmackDown is returning to two hours

Once WWE RAW moved to Netflix, SmackDown moved to a three-hour format. It often made large portions of the show repetitive or hard to watch by booking the same matches week after week.

While having more time for the roster puts a spotlight on numerous performers, sometimes less is more. A shorter runtime means stories need to be precise and to the point, rather than drawing things out to fill time.

Since officials have decided to return to a two-hour format, several performers will see their fortunes change. The next four WWE stars could move to RAW, with SmackDown returning to two hours.

#4. Jimmy Uso reunites with Jey Uso on RAW

Jey Uso dropped the World Heavyweight title back to Gunther a few weeks ago. He then failed to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

His ascent to World Champ was nice, but it didn't compare to other reigns with the belt. Jimmy Uso has been in neutral on SmackDown. He'll win a match here and there between losses.

Jimmy cannot escape the Bloodline effect as he's still dueling with Solo Sikoa and his allies. With the New Day holding tag team gold, it would be a good time to reignite one of WWE's greatest tag team rivalries of all time.

Jey would still be featured prominently. The RAW tag division could also use a huge boost with different teams.

#3. The Motor City Machine Guns leave a stacked SmackDown tag division

Over the last year, SmackDown's tag team division has grown to arguably be the best in the industry. DIY, the Street Profits, Pretty Deadly, and the Bloodline all vied for the titles.

The Motor City Machine Guns joined WWE last fall, upping the caliber of the division even more. The Wyatt Sicks' move to SmackDown and Fraxiom was promoted around WrestleMania.

The matches have displayed that the division is overflowing with talent—so much so that even Angel and Berto won tag gold in AAA. RAW's tag team ranks need more teams other than the New Day, Creeds, and War Raiders.

The Judgment Day is up next, but adding a team like Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to those duos would balance things on both brands.

#2. Drew McIntyre is a main-eventer on any brand

Drew McIntyre has had an interesting year. He had a few title shots but lost out on a sustained championship run due to outside factors. Despite his setbacks, The Scottish Warrior remained one of the most entertaining stars, even as a heel.

His promos were among the best, regardless of opponent. He recently lost a steel cage match to Damian Priest. McIntyre is currently on hiatus to heal some nagging injuries.

When he comes back, it should be back on RAW. He feuded with Priest, but could tangle with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and even Jey Uso again if necessary. If he isn't challenging John Cena, then McIntyre will get lost in the shuffle on SmackDown.

#1. LA Knight is already feuding with RAW stars

Like McIntyre, LA Knight was written off TV briefly after an attack. Seth Rollins and his allies routinely cost others title opportunities, including Knight, Penta, and other faces.

The latest attack saw Knight endure numerous spears and Tsunamis. Roman Reigns endured only one Curb Stomp on the night after WrestleMania, yet he has been out for two months.

The Megastar will likely return sooner than The Tribal Chief. When Knight reemerges, it should be as a member of RAW. He can resume his feud with Rollins as an official member of the roster.

The SmackDown roster will be condensed into two hours, and Knight could challenge Gunther or the Judgment Day. This would allow others like Carmelo Hayes, Aleister Black, and Rey Fenix to move up the card.

