4 WWE SummerSlam matches that can be made official this weekend

SummerSlam is fast approaching, and Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta this weekend can see WWE creative make some matches official for The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey next month.

Saturday Night's Main Event will see the World Heavyweight Championship defended, and the same goes for the Women's Championship and the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025 on Sunday.

With that in mind, we will take a look at four matches that WWE creative could make official for SummerSlam as early as this weekend.

#4. Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship bout

Gunther and Goldberg on RAW (Photo credit: wwe.com)

The Ring General will be in action this weekend, as he will face Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship, in what is expected to be the latter's retirement match in WWE.

The two stars teased a match at Bad Blood back in October, and now their feud will go full circle. Gunther is not expected to drop his title, and he could find out who his next opponent will be as early as this weekend.

Seth Rollins will be in Atlanta for his match against LA Knight and could show up and attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new champion.

The Visionary, though, is not the only contender for the title, as CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn have also set their sights on dethroning The Ring General. Thus, Gunther could likely defend his gold in a multi-man match at SummerSlam.

#3. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

This match was teased on the July 11 episode of SmackDown when Logan Paul and Jelly Roll had a segment in the ring before Randy Orton interfered and confronted The Maverick.

Drew McIntyre then showed up and assaulted The Viper, with Paul and Roll getting involved as well. McIntyre and Orton will collide on Saturday in Atlanta, with Roll and Paul likely to interfere. This could force SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis to make the tag team match official for SummerSlam.

#2. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton will take on Trish Stratus for the Women's Championship at Evolution 2025 on Sunday, while Jade Cargill will add a new chapter to her rivalry with Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi, as the two female stars will collide in a No Holds Barred Match.

Cargill became Queen of the Ring a couple of weeks ago and got a title match for SummerSlam. The expectation is that she will go after Stratton's Women's Championship. The match could be made official on Sunday, with Cargill showing up after The Buff Barbie's match and confronting her in the ring.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

The Visionary will battle LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, and his allies, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, are expected to come to his aid. This could lead to the return of Roman Reigns after a three-month hiatus.

The OTC and WWE creative have been working on ways to bring him back heading into SummerSlam, and Saturday Night's Main Event could be the perfect spot for his comeback. Reigns is expected to target Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after the latter betrayed him at WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with Mr. Money in the Bank.

