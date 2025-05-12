4 WWE Superstars who could challenge John Cena instead of R-Truth

John Cena and R-Truth crossed paths last weekend at WWE Backlash, but unfortunately, things didn't end well for the latter. Due to what happened, a singles match between them can take place, but there can be other superstars who deserve to challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion more.

John Cena defeated Randy Orton at WWE Backlash to retain the Undisputed Championship, though R-Truth played a major part as he interfered during the match. During the post-show press conference, both men met again, and instead of a warm ovation, The Last Real Champion put the former United States Champion through the table. Interestingly, it has been reported that they might face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Although they both have an extensive history, other stars can be in Truth's place instead.

In this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could challenge John Cena instead of R-Truth.

#4. AJ Styles and John Cena had a notable WWE feud

John Cena was one of the first rivals AJ Styles had in his WWE career. Both men had a memorable buildup when they feuded in 2017 and had immediate in-ring chemistry. With their careers coming to a close, fans would definitely like to see them clash for one last time.

It's been known that 2025 will be the final year The Cenation Leader will be wrestling, but The Phenomenal One also expressed that he doesn't want to wrestle beyond 50, which means he has around three years left in his career.

#3. CM Punk has set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Championship

CM Punk and Cena's paths have crossed multiple times since the former returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. The Best in the World has since strongly expressed his disdain for The Cenation Leader's actions and alignment with The Rock.

After Cena retained the gold against Orton this weekend, Punk was quick to tease another clash between them on social media. From the looks of it, it's only a matter of time before they can clash again in the squared circle.

#2. John Cena can get revenge on Solo Sikoa

One of the younger stars The Cenation Leader faced in the past few years was Solo Sikoa, who defeated him at Crown Jewel 2023. Things have changed between them since then. Cena is a champion and isn't as forgiving, while Sikoa is no longer a new star on the main roster.

John may want to right the things he did wrong, like giving newer stars a chance to get ahead of him. Not only that, but Solo may want to prove more of his worth, especially with tensions rising between him and Jacob Fatu.

#1. LA Knight vs. John Cena would be an interesting feud

Another star John crossed paths with in recent years is LA Knight, but not as rivals. In 2023, both men teamed up to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Now, The Megastar and The Cenation Leader can be on the opposite side of the ring.

Both men are known for their impressive promo skills and will surely match well inside the ring. Although they got along as tag team partners, it will be interesting to see if the chemistry will still be there as rivals.

