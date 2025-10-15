4 WWE Superstars CM Punk could face at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk earned a future shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Second City Saint defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of the show to become the number one contender.However, following the bout, The Vision came down to the ring and took out all three competitors. Bron Breakker then shocked the world by turning on Seth Rollins, hitting a vicious Spear on The Visionary.The Architect reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during his bout against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. With Rollins out of the faction and possibly headed for surgery, CM Punk's scheduled title bout could change. If The Visionary is forced to vacate his championship, Punk could end up facing another superstar for the title.In this listicle, we will look at four WWE Superstars The Best in the World could face for the World Heavyweight Championship, possibly at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event:#4. Bronson Reed is on a rollBronson Reed scored one of the biggest victories of his career at Crown Jewel, defeating Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. The Aus-zilla then beat Jimmy Uso on this week's RAW. Reed is on a roll and could carry this momentum to a potential World Heavyweight Title match against The Second City Saint at SNME.If the creative team wants to save Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk for a later date, Bronson Reed could be a great pick to square off against The Best in the World for the World Title on November 1.#3. Jey Uso needs to regain momentumJey Uso has gone through a drastic character change to regain the World Heavyweight Championship. With his mentor-mentee relationship with Roman Reigns seemingly over, The YEET Master may look to prove that he can win back the world title on his own.While CM Punk pinned Jey on RAW to become the number one contender, The YEET Master could have another opportunity to secure a shot at the title, now that Seth Rollins is seemingly out of the picture. #2. LA Knight has been waiting for a fair opportunityLA Knight is on a quest to win his first world title in WWE. However, his attempts have been unsuccessful so far. Given his consistent popularity, The Megastar could receive a direct shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.The former United States Champion has been involved in an interesting rivalry with CM Punk lately. The two could solve their issues inside the ring on November 1 for the World Heavyweight Title.#1. Bron Breakker could face CM PunkBron Breakker appears to have taken over the leadership of The Vision from Seth Rollins. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman have decided to side with The Dog of WWE as well. During the closing moments of RAW, the heel trio stood tall over The Visionary.Interestingly, Breakker picked and posed with Rollins' World Heavyweight Title, indicating his intention of winning it. Therefore, the new leader of The Vision could be the one to face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.