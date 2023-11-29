With Survivor Series now in the rearview, WWE has shifted the landscape of professional wrestling with the return of CM Punk. As we now look ahead to WrestleMania season approaching, there will be storylines evolving, and there will be new angles being developed as well.

CM Punk originally signed in 2005 and established himself with the new version of ECW. Punk would go on to enjoy a massive level of success as a five-time WWE Champion, as well as several other accomplishments. Punk was known not only for his top-tier ring skills but also for his superior mic skills. Punk provides an exciting new element to the roster despite being controversial.

As we move forward into the new year, WrestleMania storylines will soon begin to build, and new rivalries will be born. What's next for The Second City Saint? Here is our list of four WWE Superstars who could face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

#4 - LA Knight would be an intriguing opponent for CM Punk

LA Knight is red hot right now!

When LA Knight signed with WWE in early 2021, no one could have predicted the trajectory that his career would take. Knight started on the NXT roster, but roughly a year later, he was on the main roster and began a feud with Bray Wyatt.

During his storyline with Wyatt, Knight's popularity began to rise, but he would soon see a shift that will be talked about for years to come.

Due to KA Knight's explosive surge in popularity, he was elevated on the roster to one of the top-tier superstars. Knight is one of the biggest fan favorites, thanks to his natural charisma and overall in-ring presence.

At this point in his career, L A Knight could make for an interesting foe for CM Punk. Both have stellar mic skills, and both have a rare connection with the fans, which cannot be faked.

#3 - WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Triple H congratulated Logan Paul backstage

Logan Paul is a rare enigma. He came into professional wrestling as a highly successful social media influencer after trying his hand at pro boxing. With that said, Paul proved to be a quality boxer, but he felt as if there was another calling in his life. That calling was later revealed to be a career as a WWE Superstar.

Since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul has done more than enough to shut his detractors down. Logan has that "it factor," and he has proved his worth as a legitimate top-level WWE Superstar. After defeating Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to become the United States Champion, Logan is ready for all challengers...including CM Punk.

#2 - WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief still reigns supreme!

For almost 1,200 days as of this writing, Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief is on an island of relevancy all by himself, and no one has been able to dethrone him yet. Could CM Punk be the kryptonite that can finally take down the Head of the Table?

It was the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view where Roman Reigns made his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, who were known collectively as The SHIELD. Ironically, they interrupted the match to assist CM Punk in retaining his title against Ryback and John Cena.

Now the tables have turned. Roman has the gold, and Punk is the one who could potentially come after the title. The story writes itself, and this has all the makings of a huge WrestleMania main event.

#1 - WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has major heat with CM Punk!

We are at the number one spot on our list of potential WrestleMania opponents for CM Punk, and there is no other name worthy of the top spot than WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Freakin' Rollins.

When CM Punk made his return at the conclusion of Survivor Series, it appeared that everyone in the venue was ecstatic – well, almost everyone. One person was visibly upset at the sight of CM Punk, and that one person was Seth Rollins. Rollins has a deep-rooted issue with Punk that goes back several years. He's even gone on record to call Punk a "cancer" to professional wrestling.

During Punk's promo on the latest episode of RAW, he stated that he wasn't back to make friends; he was there to make money, and he also mentioned that he was well aware that not everyone was overly thrilled that he was back with WWE.

At the end of the day, CM Punk is a needle-mover, and Seth will have to deal with it in one way or another. The best way to deal with this issue is by having a match at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage