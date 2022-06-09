4 WWE Superstars who have been forgotten by the creative team

Traditionally, WWE's incredibly large roster has seen the company often feature some superstars very little. The creative team, which works hard to create interesting characters and storylines for fans, can sometimes seemingly forget about certain talent on the roster.

It is understandable when the roster is as deep as it has been over the years, with far too much talent available and simply not enough television time. Right now, though, WWE's roster is as thin as it has been for quite some time.

Due to releases and injuries to major stars, the company's main roster talent pool is very shallow. However, there are still a number of superstars who just haven't been given anything to do.

On that note, here are four WWE Superstars that the creative team seems to have forgotten about.

#4 Mansoor has been given very little to do following his feud with Mustafa Ali last year

It has become a running joke that WWE only seems to really feature Mansoor when the company is gearing up towards an appearance in Saudi Arabia. However, it appears there may even be some truth to the gag.

Mansoor has been largely absent from television following his rivalry with Mustafa Ali last year. The 26-year-old is pushed like a major star when the company returns to his home nation, but outside of that, he has often become an afterthought.

A recent dark segment hinted that Mansoor may be joining Max Dupri's faction in the future.This is hopefully a sign that the company actually has plans for him creatively going forward.

#3 T-Bar has been relegated to meaningless matches on Main Event

T-Bar has barely been seen on television this year

Considering how impressive Dominik Dijakovic looked in NXT, his disastrous run on the main roster is all the more baffling.

Rebranded 'T-Bar', the 35-year-old has been largely forgotten about in recent months. After a failed run as a member of Retribution, T-Bar has seen his television time disappear and he hasn't appeared on either RAW or SmackDown in months.

Instead, he spends most of his time wrestling on Main Event and hasn't been involved in a meaningful story all year. WWE's creative team have all but forgotten that he exists at this point.

Given how good he looked in developmental, hopefully the company realizes what a star they have on their hands.

#2 Mace has rarely featured on television all year

Similar to T-Bar, Mace didn't stand a chance when he debuted on the main roster as a member of Retribution. The group was doomed from the start and it was detrimental towards all of the members.

Following the group's split, Mace hasn't really been given all that much to do on television. In fact, he's been largely absent from TV and hasn't been seen in quite some time.

The 31-year-old is exceptionally talented and has more than enough to contribute to the main roster. Like Mansoor, Mace has been teased as a potential member of Max Dupri's new faction during SmackDown dark segments, so hopefully he'll be given something meaningful to do on television soon.

#1 Xia Li's WWE main roster run has been a whole lot of nothing

WWE already seem to have forgotten about Xia Li following her jump to the main roster

Xia Li moved up to the main roster earlier this year and things got off to a strong start when she beat Natalya clean. Things went south quickly, though, and she has already become an afterthought on SmackDown.

Having debuted as a superhero-type face character, Li disappeared after just a few matches. She wouldn't resurface for months, until a backstage segment in April abruptly revealed she had turned heel.

Since then, she has disappeared again, only returning recently in a multi-women match that she had no real significant role in. It seems that WWE does not know what to do with her. She has all the talent in the world and would be a major help in what has become an increasingly shallow women's division, but for some inexplicable reason, the creative team have just completely forgotten about her.

