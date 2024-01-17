4 WWE Superstars who kicked off 2024 with injuries

WWE Superstars are more than just athletes since they are also tasked to entertain fans while telling stories, but they are still humans, after all. Professional wrestling is still a risky and unpredictable sport, and unfortunately, stars have to be absent for months due to an injury.

It has only been three weeks since the 2024 entered, but a few stars already have to be gone for several months after sustaining an injury. Hopefully, this won't be the case for the following months of the year.

For this list, we will look at four stars who unfortunately suffered an injury at the beginning of this year.

#4. WWE NXT star Cora Jade

After a four-month hiatus, Cora Jade returned in December 2023 and immediately drew lots of attention after debuting a new look and darker persona. Unfortunately, just as she began to rise to the roster, a major injury had sidelined her for almost a year.

This weekend, Cora wrestled Lyra Valkyria during NXT's live event at the Dade City Armonry in Florida. The match immediately halted after she was powerbombed by Lyra. It was later confirmed on this week's NXT that she tore her left knee ACL and would be out for several months.

#3 and #2. Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory were scheduled for a one-on-one match. The former United States Champion attempted a running Spanish Fly variation while his opponent was on top of the turnbuckle.

Unfortunately, the move was botched, and the back of Carmelo's head hit Austin. The match was immediately stopped, and the company announced that the stars suffered face contusions.

Carmelo Hayes has fortunately already recovered from his injury. On this week's NXT episode, he tagged with Trick Williams to compete in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

However, it looks like Theory might have a different status, as it was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio that Austin is in medical protocol.

#1. WWE RAW star Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is considered to be WWE's workhorse for several years now. Since becoming the World Heavyweight Champion last May, he has also remained active in the roster and continuously defended the title against various stars.

This was the case in the recent RAW episode as he defended against Jinder Mahal, and although he retained the title, it may have had a different outcome behind the scenes.

After his title match against Jinder, he addressed the crowd and was seen having difficulty walking. Reports later added that he may have tweaked his left knee and was escorted backstage, but he remained positive and walked on his own.

Rollins was quickly scheduled for an MRI, and it's reported that results could be revealed to the Stamford-based promotion on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

