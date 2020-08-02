4 WWE Superstars who married in 2020 and 6 who are planning to marry soon

The year 2020 hasn't really been a good year for most of us, if not for all. With the entire world suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, things haven't been good. The same has been the case for WWE, who has been forced to make several never-seen-before changes to their shows, for example having a WrestleMania without any fans for the first time in history.

But there are certain WWE Superstars for whom 2020 was a memorable year in a good way as they got married. At the same time, there were multiple WWE Superstars who were planning to tie the knot with their partners but had to postpone the plans due to the global pandemic.

Let's take a look at four WWE Superstars who got married in 2020, and six who are planning to marry soon. Many congratulations to the ones who got married this year. To those who are planning to marry soon, I hope they all get to have the wedding that they've dreamt of.

#4 Married in 2020: Kairi Sane

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane announced earlier this year in February that she married her fiance, with whom she was in a long-distance relationship for a long time. WWE Japan posted the tweet with a message from Kairi Sane to all her fans.

Today I'd like to announce that I got married to my fiancé on February 22, 2020. We had a long distance relationship from the beginning of our long journey, but he has always been there for me through thick and thin, and I knew I wanted to live the rest of my life with him.

I'm looking forward to building a family filled with laughter and joy with a man I can respect so deeply from his attitude towards work, warmth towards people and animals, and his genuine way of living.

Kairi Sane's last WWE appearance

Reports started emerging in July 2020 that Kairi Sane was set to leave WWE and go back to Japan with her husband. Unfortunately, they turned out to be true. Kairi Sane made her last appearance for WWE this past week on RAW where she was attacked by SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. This led to Asuka leaving her RAW Women's Championship match and coming to save Kairi, which cost her the match and the title.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Shortly after RAW aired on TV, Kairi Sane sent out a heartfelt message to reveal that it was her last appearance for WWE and she is leaving for the next voyage of her life!