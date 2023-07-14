4 WWE Superstars who need to bring back their former gimmicks

A WWE Superstar's run within the promotion, including their rise to fame, depends on several factors. One of which is the character/gimmick they portray. This can be a hit or miss as the WWE Universe may love such a persona, hate it, or not even care about whatever gimmick a superstar delves into.

Case in point is former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Like some of his notable colleagues within the promotion, he too had undergone several gimmick switches in previous years. He went from being RAW’s so-called Constable, to King Corbin, to Happy Corbin before finally reverting to his Lone Wolf character most recently on NXT.

It was a well-received move, though it is yet to be seen where the famed persona of the superstar would take him in his WWE run. To that end, will the promotion consider such a move for other superstars? Provided that it comes to fruition, here are four notable superstars who need to go back to their previous gimmicks.

#4. From Butch to Pete Dunne

WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member Butch is one of those wrestlers that needs to go back to their previous in-ring persona. He took on his current gimmick when he got called-up to join the main roster, aligning himself with both Sheamus and Ridge Holland, forming the aforementioned stable.

Prior to taking on that unrelenting mad man character, his former persona, Pete Dunne, was already quite intimidating. His no-nonsense attitude and a penchant for breaking his opponents’ fingers are just some of the things that made his Pete Dunne persona click.

At 29, he still has a long way to go if he decides to stay in the business. With that in mind, there’s still hope that WWE’s Bruiserweight may still see the light of day.

#3. From Dark and Scary to 'The Goddess' Alexa Bliss

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss took on a darker role in 2020 when she aligned with Bray Wyatt alongside his spooky alter ego – The Fiend. Her character of a deranged ally of Wyatt had a lukewarm reception among fans. This went on for months until WrestleMania 37, which was the last time the two superstars interacted.

Before her alliance with Wyatt, her persona as a calculated, not to mention bully of a heel, never failed to infuriate the WWE Universe at the time. Albeit the heel character, she still gained fans as her Goddess persona, which shot her career all the way up.

Little Miss Bliss is as of late expecting alongside her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera. Here’s to hoping that Creative will bring back the aforementioned gimmick of hers by the time she returns to in-ring competition.

#2. Lacey Evans’ Sassy Southern Belle persona

Lacey Evans is another female WWE Superstar who did a better job portraying her previous gimmick. Since her return after giving birth, the gimmicks that she delved into – whether a heel or a babyface, didn’t get much traction from the fans.

She’s still portraying a battle-hardened military personnel who’s on a mission of domination armed with the Cobra Clutch submission maneuver.

Prior to her current gimmick and her pregnancy, Evans was known as WWE’s Sassy Southern Belle. Like Alexa Bliss, this character of Evans made her one of the most popular in-ring competitors at the time. Her last storyline portraying the character was with Ric and Charlotte Flair where her pregnancy was incorporated into the narrative, implying that The Nature Boy was the father.

#1. WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt bringing back The Fiend

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE during 2022’s Extreme Rules received thunderous cheers from the crowd in attendance at the time. A clear indication that fans sorely missed him.

The WWE fandom were expecting to see him take on his otherworldly persona known as The Fiend, but this did not materialize. Instead, fans were treated to another character named Uncle Howdy alongside rumors about the WWE superstar forming a stable dubbed as the "Wyatt 6" consisting of his puppet friends inside The Firefly Fun House.

His return match against fellow WWE Superstar LA Knight during this year’s Royal Rumble also received mixed reactions from both fans and critics, especially about how the match ended.

Wyatt is currently sidelined due to an undisclosed “physical issue.” By the time the WWE Superstar returns, let’s hope that he reconsiders bringing back The Fiend.

