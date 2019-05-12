×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 WWE Superstars who were sent home due to indiscipline

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12 May 2019, 10:18 IST

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home by WWE
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home by WWE

WWE is a tough place to survive for most Superstars as the demands of the business, including the gruelling schedule, and the cut-throat competition to reach the top, can make or break a WWE Superstar.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has complete control over the actions of the Superstars that work for him, and is known to not tolerate a Superstar stepping out of line. McMahon has often fined or sent home Superstars for things that they've done that does not help the business in any way.

Also Read: 10 Mega Superstars who quit WWE in their prime

Here, let's take a look at 4 WWE Superstars who were sent home due to indiscipline:

#4 &3 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been real-life friends for a long time, having come through the wrestling business to the WWE. They've had some memorable feuds, while also teaming up together as a tag team on WWE.

Owens and Zayn were sent home during WWE's European tour in 2017 due to disciplinary reasons, and missed 5 SmackDown Live events in that tour.

The duo apparently went against what the creative team had decided for them for a SmackDown show, when they were feuding with New Day and were to get a beating from the babyface faction, as per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Also Read: 5 Forgotten jobbers who returned to WWE and became champions

Advertisement

They did not do so, leaving the ring before it happened which resulted in WWE sending Zayn and Owens home.

But that hasn't seemed to have affected their WWE future as Owens is feuding for the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston, while Sami Zayn has been running his mouth on RAW. Zayn even had a title opportunity on SmackDown recently when he faced off against Kingston and AJ Styles for the WWE title.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Sami Zayn Kevin Owens
Advertisement
5 WWE Champions who were suspended due to Wellness Policy violations
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 30th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Daniel Bryan's WWE status
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who are surprisingly staying on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
4 RAW Superstars who can appear on SmackDown after the "Wildcard" announcement
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could give Roman Reigns his first 2019 loss
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship on both Raw and SmackDown
RELATED STORY
4 WWE superstars who benefited from the Superstar Shake Up and 3 who did not
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who Luke Harper faced but never defeated
RELATED STORY
4 WWE duos who Shane McMahon could crown the new SmackDown Tag Team champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us