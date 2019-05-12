4 WWE Superstars who were sent home due to indiscipline

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were sent home by WWE

WWE is a tough place to survive for most Superstars as the demands of the business, including the gruelling schedule, and the cut-throat competition to reach the top, can make or break a WWE Superstar.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has complete control over the actions of the Superstars that work for him, and is known to not tolerate a Superstar stepping out of line. McMahon has often fined or sent home Superstars for things that they've done that does not help the business in any way.

Here, let's take a look at 4 WWE Superstars who were sent home due to indiscipline:

#4 &3 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been real-life friends for a long time, having come through the wrestling business to the WWE. They've had some memorable feuds, while also teaming up together as a tag team on WWE.

Owens and Zayn were sent home during WWE's European tour in 2017 due to disciplinary reasons, and missed 5 SmackDown Live events in that tour.

The duo apparently went against what the creative team had decided for them for a SmackDown show, when they were feuding with New Day and were to get a beating from the babyface faction, as per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

They did not do so, leaving the ring before it happened which resulted in WWE sending Zayn and Owens home.

But that hasn't seemed to have affected their WWE future as Owens is feuding for the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston, while Sami Zayn has been running his mouth on RAW. Zayn even had a title opportunity on SmackDown recently when he faced off against Kingston and AJ Styles for the WWE title.

