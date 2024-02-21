4 WWE women who are currently out with a torn ACL

One of the most dangerous and grueling injuries any athlete could suffer from is a torn ACL, and several WWE Superstars have unfortunately experienced them. All superstars have recovered from the injury and resumed their careers successfully, but that does not mean it has been experienced less throughout the years.

Several female superstars in WWE are currently out of action. While some stars are out for more positive reasons like giving birth, others are a bit more unfortunate as it is due to injuries, namely, a torn ACL.

For this list, we will look at four WWE women who are currently out with a torn ACL.

#4. WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi

Shotzi is the latest person to join this list. The 31-year-old mainly appears on the SmackDown brand but suffered her injury last week for the taping of the February 20, 2024, episode of NXT.

On last week's taping, Shotzi battled against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. At one point in the match, the challenger delivered a hanging DDT to the champion from the middle rope to the outside. Shotzi landed awkwardly, and the referee called off the match, deeming that the challenger was injured and not medically cleared to further compete in the bout.

The 31-year-old unfortunately not only missed a chance to become a champion but also a chance to compete in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Shotzi was initially scheduled to battle Tiffany Stratton last week on SmackDown in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, but her spot was taken by Zelina Vega following the injury.

#3. WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade

Cora Jade is one of NXT's rising stars and quickly became a fan favorite after her return in December 2023 after a long hiatus. Unfortunately, her momentum was halted after she tore her ACL during a match.

In January 2024, the 23-year-old was wrestling Lyra Valkyria on a NXT house show when the challenger landed awkwardly on her leg. She has since gotten surgery and could be out of in-ring action for almost a year. Fortunately for the young star, she is not alone in her journey as superstars like Roxanne Perez and CM Punk visited her.

#2. WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair

The December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown was a special one as it was a Tribute to the Troops' edition of the show. Unfortunately, the episode did not have a good outcome for Charlotte Flair.

The Queen faced Asuka during the mentioned episode, and the former lost the bout after an interference from Bayley. However, the match also showed Charlotte landing awkwardly while executing a move from the top rope, which caused her to tear her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has since undergone surgery and is on her road to recovery. She regularly updates fans on her progress, and it looks like she is recovering well.

#1. WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville

One WWE Superstar that fans have not seen in a while is Sonya Deville. She was on a roll as the Women's Tag Team Champion with Chelsea Green, but her tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on the July 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown ended with a torn ACL.

Reports in January this year stated that she could potentially return to the Stamford-based promotion soon, as she was seen in the Performance Center. However, Sonya's time away from the company was not all sad, as she also got married to Toni Cassano earlier this month.

