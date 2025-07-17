41-year-old star to betray Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam and join Paul Heyman? Chances explored

Roman Reigns finally made his long-awaited return to WWE this past Monday on RAW. The OTC1 launched an attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, saving his cousin, Jey Uso, and CM Punk. With the Original Tribal Chief back in the mix, fans are looking forward to seeing what he does at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

Reigns was expected to lock horns with his former Shield stablemate, Seth Rollins, at SummerSlam 2025. However, The Visionary's injury has derailed those plans. With Rollins seemingly out of the picture, Roman could now team up with his cousin, Jey Uso, to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. However, in a shocking twist, the night may not end well for the Original Tribal Chief and The YEET Master, courtesy of Sami Zayn.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 41-year-old was taken out by Bron Breakker on the July 7 episode of RAW. Karrion Kross laid out Zayn with a steel pipe before the Canadian's scheduled bout against The Unpredictable Badass. The Underdog from The Underground then found himself on the receiving end of multiple vicious Spears from Breakker. Heyman later revealed that Zayn would be out of action indefinitely.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Zayn has been at odds with Seth Rollins’ faction since April. After being laid out by Breakker, it would seem natural for him to seek revenge on the villainous group upon his return. Additionally, Sami is an honorary member of the OG Bloodline and remains on good terms with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Therefore, fans can expect him to assist the babyfaces in the potential tag team match at SummerSlam.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, WWE could be planning a major swerve. Sami Zayn might betray Reigns and Jey at SummerSlam and align with Paul Heyman and Co. It is worth remembering that Rollins offered Zayn a place in his group right after its formation. The Oracle even offered to move the Canadian to SmackDown and fast-track him to an Undisputed WWE Title match. However, the former Intercontinental Champion refused the offer and paid for it dearly.

Ad

The 41-year-old, who is on a quest to win his first world title in the Stamford-based promotion, may finally succumb to the pressure and self-doubt and choose what appears to be an "easy" way out by joining Paul Heyman. After suffering so many setbacks, Zayn may finally snap and turn to the dark side by betraying his OG Bloodline stablemates, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, at SummerSlam.

That said, it is just speculation for now. Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the future.

Ad

WWE analyst believes Roman Reigns still has unfinished business with CM Punk

Following Roman Reigns' return on this week's Monday Night RAW, the 40-year-old took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. By doing so, he saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from suffering more damage at the hands of the heel duo.

Interestingly, once Reed and Breakker retreated, Reigns only helped his cousin get up, leaving Punk on the mat. While speaking on Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts talked about this development and cited unfinished business between Reigns and Punk as the reason.

Ad

Roberts said that we could see the two stars go one-on-one at some point in the future.

"He knows CM Punk tried to steal The Wiseman from him... There's tension still between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, which I think is amazing, because at some point, we have to get Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk. It's just too good," Roberts said.

Ad

While Reigns' direction for SummerSlam is still unclear, CM Punk is headed to New Jersey to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE