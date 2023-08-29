43-year-old superstar needs to return to WWE for the first time in three months to challenge John Cena

A 43-year-old WWE Superstar needs to return for the first time in three months to challenge John Cena on SmackDown.

The legendary John Cena will return to WWE television this Friday night on SmackDown. Cena is scheduled for several more dates following this week's edition of the blue brand and will also be making an appearance at Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8.

Dolph Ziggler and John Cena have had many battles over the years. The Showoff has been absent from WWE television since his bout against JD McDonagh on the May 29 edition of RAW. The veteran could decide to return to the company this week and confront Cena on the blue brand.

Cena is mentioned as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, while Ziggler has never reached that level. The former World Heavyweight Champion has never been booked at the top of the card for a prolonged period, but that could change with a victory over The Cenation Leader.

Ziggler has been overlooked for the majority of his career but has remained a workhorse for the company. However, he could choose to spend the final years in the ring, ensuring that the WWE Universe never forgets him.

A memorable rivalry against Cena would be a great way for Ziggler to return to action and would also provide a match that many fans would want to see.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praises John Cena for losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes John Cena lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 despite knowing it wouldn't help the former United States Champion.

Austin Theory picked up the biggest victory of his career at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. He defeated Cena to retain the United States Championship after hitting the legend with a low blow.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo praised John Cena for losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania. However, Russo added that the match holds no value as Theory failed to capitalize on it.

"We said that last time with Austin Theory. What a joke. I never met John Cena, and that truly shows me what a heck of a nice guy Cena is. Because if you and I are sitting here and saying Austin Theory is going nowhere fast, if we saw it, Cena knew it, but he did it anyway. Bro, that tells you the kind of guy Cena is, and everything we said about Austin Theory was correct because a victory over Cena meant zero," said Vince Russo. [From 05:55 to 06:31]

Cena last appeared at Money in the Bank on July 1 to tease WWE WrestleMania potentially coming to London. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Cena during his return this Friday night on SmackDown.

