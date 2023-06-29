49-year-old former World Champion to restart iconic feud with Seth Rollins at MITB? Exploring possibility

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Championship against Finn Balor at the upcoming MITB event this weekend in London, England. However, a former member of The Judgment Day might also make his presence known.

In 2021, Seth Rollins and Edge engaged in one of the most iconic feuds in recent WWE history. Their rivalry concluded inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel. The match garnered positive reactions from fans and professionals. However, circumstances might indicate that The Rated R Superstar could reignite this feud at MITB.

There's a possibility that Edge might attack Rollins at Money in the Bank this weekend to declare his shot at the World Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer could reason that it was the title he never lost, referring to his sudden retirement and title relinquishment in 2011.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride. 22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride. https://t.co/y2tr5CYEIk

The only deterrent to this plan is that he is performing in the SmackDown brand, but since The Visionary is also keen on hosting open challenges, the Canadian star could work around it and visit RAW.

Why is Becky Lynch conflicted between Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at MITB?

Becky Lynch has a close relationship with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

Many fans already have a pick between The Visionary and The Prince for the upcoming premium live event. Their loved ones, especially their spouse, already have an obvious choice. However, Becky Lynch is still quite conflicted.

Becky Lynch is the former WWE women's Champion and Seth Rollins' spouse. However, Finn Balor also trained her before they reached the Stamford-based promotion. She revealed in an interview that while she is impressed by her mentor's work and even complimented his current performance, she can't help but hate him for what he's been doing to her husband.

"He (Finn Balor) had that presence about him that you knew he was going to make it. So, and see everything that he's done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV. But then you go, 'God, just stop jumping my husband.' You know, like, 'I don't want to hate you. You're making me hate you. What are you doing?' Gotta give him some of them [slaps]."

Finn Balor made sure to attack Seth Rollins at every possible chance en route to MITB

Although The Visionary and The Judgment Day members have engaged in their rivalry en route to the premium live event, the former still had some stops.

On a previous episode of NXT, Seth defended his World Championship against Bron Breakker on the developmental brand. Although Rollins retained the title, he was attacked courtesy of Balor.

It remains to be seen if Edge will make his presence known in Money in the Bank or if Seth and Finn will be the only ones present during the match.

