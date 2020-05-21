Who else is missing Roman Reigns right now?

WWE has done a great job of pushing through controversies lately and while they remain one of the only major sports on television, they still haven't been running on all cylinders. Unfortunately for the company, a lot of that has to do with the laundry list of Superstars that are either injured, taking a break, or are simply not figured into WWE's plans at this time.

Of course, WWE has done a great job of making up for this with title matches on a weekly basis, surprise pairings and even interesting storyline developments. However, the absence of several Superstars is still creating problems for the company - with a multitude of performers not appearing on television since WrestleMania.

#5. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar would be a welcome sight in a WWE ring right now.

Brock Lesnar has earned his moniker of the "Beast Incarnate" for a reason, and a lot of that has to do with the way he dismantles his victims. Between that and the mainstream attention that Lesnar is able to bring to WWE whenever he is around, it is obvious that he is sorely missed right now.

Think about it...WWE has prided itself on legitimacy for a long time now and are lacking that at the top of the card. Of course, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are doing an amazing job of carrying the top of the card for the time being, but it's not the same as having a man that competed inside a UFC octagon and winning their most prestigious title.

Whether the WWE Universe wants to admit it or not, Lesnar brings an unmatched legitimacy to the company. He is also nothing short of ratings gold in the right situations and WWE should really look at getting him back for that purpose. Either that, or accept leaving a gaping hole where the company's biggest attraction should be.