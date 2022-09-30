WCW Legend; Former Women's Champion - 5 absent WWE Superstars whose returns could be imminent

WWE could be in store for some major returns within the next six months or so, as we inch closer and closer to the “Road to WrestleMania”, which begins officially at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Typically, it’s around that time that we see wrestlers make a return from injury or surprise re-debut from general inactivity or time off from the company.

These stars could come for a one-off storyline feud or make a return for good under a full-time schedule. These are stars that we may not have seen in months, sometimes years, depending on the circumstances behind that Superstar's previous departure or time off from the company.

Today, we look at five absent WWE Superstars whose returns could be imminent.

#5. An “Almighty” return to Suplex City is in order

The Mayor of Suplex City hasn’t been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam in July, when he failed to defeat “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

The match was acclaimed as one of the very best matches between the two future WWE Hall of Famers and was billed as the last encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

After the event, Lesnar disappeared from WWE television and likely took time off from the company. There is speculation as to where The Beast Incarnate may return to the company.

The latest rumor is that Lesnar could return for the Crown Jewel event on November 5th in Saudi Arabia to face “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.



Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley



This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment. Hearing of a very early plan to get Lesnar in for Saudi.Pitched idea was Lesnar vs Lashley This is a very early plan and is no where near confirmed at the moment.

This is seen as a very early but rumored plan by WWE that is on the table. If that were to happen, this could be one of the biggest and most anticipated matches on the card.

#4. A former 16-time WWE champion may return in time for WrestleMania

John Cena was last seen on WWE television in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, as he appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20 years in the company.

The return was a one-off appearance, giving Cena a chance to come out and say thank you to the fans. Cena would exit the company to resume his Hollywood film and television endeavors.

There are many ways Cena could return to the company. The most ideal situation would be to see the face of Cenanation return during the Road to WrestleMania to build on the anticipated showdown with Austin Theory.

The two men have interacted and shown little teasers along the way, so this showdown between Cena and Theory seems like the most logical way to go.

#3. A character rebirth for the former “Boss” of WWE’s women’s division

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I think this all but confirms Sasha Banks is gone from WWE.



Sasha Banks is set to make her first public appearance since walking out on WWE at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2022 event in August.



However, she is being billed by her real name... Mercedes Varnado. I think this all but confirms Sasha Banks is gone from WWE.Sasha Banks is set to make her first public appearance since walking out on WWE at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2022 event in August.However, she is being billed by her real name... Mercedes Varnado. https://t.co/8FA5RiNx09

Many months ago, both Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company due to a creative dispute, vacating the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the way out the door.

Banks has been enjoying her time outside of wrestling and has shown little to no signs that she will be coming back to the organization anytime soon.

Recently, Sasha officially dropped her “Sasha Banks” twitter handle and is now going by her real name, Mercedes Varnado. This would indicate that she is likely done with the company, but you could also twist this around into a new chapter for Sasha/Mercedes as a whole.

This could be interpreted as a rebirth or reboot of her character. Mercedes can put an end to her persona as Sasha Banks and would return to the company under her real name, using what happened in reality to explain what was going through her mind, why she walked out, and the direction she wants to go in.

#2. Former WCW and WWE World Champion could return

Former Universal Champion Goldberg teased in his recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump that he may return for yet another match or two down the road. Speaking about his 25-year wrestling journey, he thanked the fans and delivered the following message:

"My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet."

This opens the door for Goldberg to return at any time. Many speculated that he would show up for Crown Jewel.

He has wrestled approximately 12 matches in the span of six years and for the most part, his matches have been disastrous… more specifically his match with The Undertaker at Super Showdown (2019), which was filled with botches and ended with both men getting hurt.

#1. The American Nightmare’s road to recovery

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ 🏻

#WWE #CodyRhodes Congratulations to Cody Rhodes on winning the ESPY for the 2022 'WWE Moment Of The Year' for his spectacular WrestleMania return Congratulations to Cody Rhodes on winning the ESPY for the 2022 'WWE Moment Of The Year' for his spectacular WrestleMania return 👏🏻#WWE #CodyRhodes https://t.co/Iuwrqy0npy

It’s been well documented that Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle prior to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell this past June. His return is slated for some point in early 2023. The ideal return for The American Nightmare would be at the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes would return, win the Royal Rumble, and move on to WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. At which point, either Rhodes achieves his lifelong dream by capturing the world title or Reigns will continue his era of dominance.

Rhodes could return beyond WrestleMania 39, but the above would seem like the best case scenario.

