5 active wrestlers who became General Managers in WWE 

WWE Superstars are known for wearing multiple hats when it's necessary. So, it isn't a surprise that several active wrestlers have served as General Managers.

Since WWE began running weekly shows, on-screen authority figures have been a staple of the programming. Most of the time, these key personalities weren't actually members of the office. They were strictly on-screen personalities who were an integral part of ongoing storylines.

Normally, the concept of General Managers comes off as more credible when a retired wrestler or a non-wrestler is appointed as one. However, that hasn't stopped WWE from making an active Superstar a decision-making figure to spice up an angle or more.

That said, on the heels of Ava Raine becoming the NXT GM, let's take a look at five other active wrestlers who got the opportunity to run the show.

#5. Kurt Angle (2004)

Kurt Angle, in his prime, was an unrivaled talent. Not only was he a supreme in-ring performer, but his character work and promo skills were off the charts, too.

If that wasn't impressive enough, in 2004, the WWE Universe got to learn that he was a natural at playing a General Manager as well! Shortly after his classic bout against Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania XX, Angle's neck issues once again started bothering him.

As a result, he had to step away from wrestling for a while. Interestingly, he wasn't taken off TV. Instead, he took charge as the GM of SmackDown, filling in the shoes of Paul Heyman.

His run in the suit didn't last more than a couple of months, thanks to him not being able to set his animosity with Guerrero aside. Fortunately for him, WWE believes in second chances. As a result, the Olympic Gold Medalist got another crack at the role in 2017.

#4. William Regal (2007-2008)

Battle Royals aren't a rarity in the world of professional wrestling. While most Superstars take part in battle royals to either win a championship or get a shot at one, Regal's prize was quite different.

In the summer of 2007, The Blackpool Brawler won a battle royal to earn the right to become the General Manager of RAW. To no one's surprise, he wasn't exactly a fair GM.

During his multi-month stint as the authority of the red brand, Regal would put hurdles in the path of top babyfaces such as John Cena and Triple H. He would also keep wrestling during this time.

In fact, he won the King of the Ring tournament (April 2008) while being responsible for running WWE's flagship show. However, he wouldn't get to enjoy the best of either world for long, as he would be defeated by Mr. Kennedy in a Loser Gets Fired match in May.

#3. AJ Lee (2012)

It's impossible to prepare a list of WWE's 2012 highlights without repeatedly mentioning AJ Lee.

The trailblazing Superstar had a heavy presence in the key storylines that year, even without winning the big one in the Women's division. Her unhinged gimmick, following the breakup angle with Daniel Bryan, was what pushed her to unfathomable heights.

Her involvement with Bryan led her to cross paths with other main eventers, including then-WWE Champion CM Punk and Kane. Amidst that, Vince McMahon spiced things up by appointing AJ as the General Manager of RAW in July 2012.

During her time in the office, the three-time Divas Champion kept reminding The Second City Saint and The American Dragon who was the boss. Eventually, she got engulfed in a scandal storyline with John Cena, prompting her to vacate the GM position in October.

#2. Baron Corbin (2018)

Baron Corbin has never been one to shy away from any role that WWE offered him. Whether he is tasked with playing a no-nonsense lone wolf or a down-on-his-luck bum, he puts his A-game into every gimmick.

In 2018, Corbin assumed the role of the on-screen constable of WWE RAW to keep tabs on then-GM Kurt Angle. Shortly after SummerSlam, he replaced Angle by becoming the acting GM.

Since his promotion to such a lucrative spot was all thanks to The Authority, it made sense for Corbin to be a thorn in the sides of RAW's top babyfaces. During his reign of terror, he feuded with the likes of Braun Strowman and Finn Balor, in addition to being in the bad books of Kurt Angle.

The former United States Champion got his comeuppance at TLC 2018. At the event, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Strowman, who had assistance from multiple babyfaces. That loss canceled Corbin's membership with The Authority.

#1. Current WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (2023)

It hasn't even been six months since Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of SmackDown, and he's already doing a tremendous job.

His interactions with fellow Superstars and gripping back-and-forths with The Bloodline have made him a fan favorite in no time. However, just because he is one of the best on-screen authority figures in years shouldn't deter the fact that he is still in his prime as a wrestler.

Yes, that is correct. Up until the summer of 2023, Nick Aldis was putting on classics outside of WWE. He is a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, with his second reign ending in the summer of 2021.

So, fans of his work as an in-ring performer are hopeful that the 37-year-old star will get to compete in a WWE ring soon. There have already been teases of potential encounters with Randy Orton and Roman Reigns.

