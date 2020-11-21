WWE Survivor Series has become that time of the year when we see Superstars from RAW and SmackDown go head to head in an attempt to establish brand supremacy. This year will be no different as both squads are ready to head to battle this Sunday.

However, this year's Survivor Series will be much more special as WWE has organized The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at the pay-per-view. The Undertaker had revealed during his WWE Network documentary that he will no longer be wrestling. It is ironic that The Undertaker will be getting his farewell exactly 30 after he debuted at Survivor Series 1990.

So without further ado, let us take a look at five backstage news stories that could significantly affect the outcome of Survivor Series.

#5 Seth Rollins to likely leave after Survivor Series

'The Messiah' Seth Rollins is one of the members of the men's team of the five-on-five Survivor Series match. However, this may be the former Universal Champion's last match for the foreseeable future. It has been reported that Rollins will be absent from WWE for some time as he will be taking paternity leave to be with his fiance Becky Lynch who is expecting a baby.

''Becky Lynch is about to give birth within a week or two. That’s why they blew off the Rey thing this week and they’re gonna do the Seth Rollins and Murphy match next week and then the Survivor Series and probably after Survivor Series, maybe a week after [he will stick around]. He’s gonna be gone probably until the first of the year maybe. I don’t know if there’s a definite date but that’s out and that story is out and that story is true.'' H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

With Seth Rollins on his way out, it can be expected that The Messiah will not have a very strong showing during the match and may take an early pin to get someone from the RAW side over.