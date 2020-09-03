5 Backstage stories about Brock Lesnar you might not know

As one of the most private people in the wrestling industry, there is more interest in Brock Lesnar’s real-life behavior behind the scenes than any other Superstar on the WWE roster.

In previous years, it was difficult to find out much information about the person behind the menacing Brock Lesnar character that appears on WWE television.

However, thanks to WWE documentaries and various stories from some of his colleagues, there is hardly a week that goes by without somebody revealing an interesting story about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

One of the most famous backstage stories about Brock Lesnar emerged after SummerSlam 2016 when Chris Jericho confronted The Beast after he legitimately busted Randy Orton open in the main event.

Excluding that well-known altercation, let’s take a look at five backstage stories about Brock Lesnar that you might not be aware of.

#5 Someone from Tyson Fury’s team confronted Brock Lesnar

Crown Jewel 2019 revolved around two marquee matches: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez (WWE Championship) and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury.

Brock Lesnar made Velasquez submit to the Kimura Lock in a match that lasted just two minutes, while Fury defeated Strowman via countout in an eight-minute match on his WWE debut.

.@Tyson_Fury & @BraunStrowman found a sense of unity on #SmackDown by taking out @RealCurtisAxel & @TheBoDallas! What could happen if these two TITANS teamed up one day? pic.twitter.com/yG9Oy02X9c — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2019

Kugan Cassius, the host of YouTube boxing channel iFL TV, was among the group of people who made the trip to Saudi Arabia with Fury and the rest of the boxer’s team.

Speaking in an interview with Fury’s younger brother, Tommy Fury (12:50 mark of this video), Cassius revealed that somebody on the team – Fury’s long-time friend, Tim Allcock – “offered out” Brock Lesnar backstage at Crown Jewel, resulting in a complaint being made.

“Brock Lesnar, according to Tim, said to him, ‘What are you looking at?’ and he went, ‘What do you mean what am I looking at? What, do you want a fight or something? Come on, then.’ And then there was a complaint made about Tim over that comment, but Tim was saying, ‘I was ready.’”

Fury told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy in October 2019 that he would like to face Brock Lesnar after his match against Strowman, but he has since turned his attention to Drew McIntyre.