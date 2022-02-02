5 greatest Elimination Chamber competitors in WWE history

Since its inception in 2002, the Elimination Chamber has made for a fascinating match type.

Borrowing elements from Hell in a Cell, Royal Rumble matches, Survivor Series elimination matches, and WarGames, the Chamber was a perfect playground of destruction.

Over the Elimination Chamber's two decades in existence, a select few superstars have shone within its walls and stood out amongst the many who have stepped in.

In this list, we'll take a look at the five greatest Elimination Chamber competitors in WWE history.

#5. Chris Jericho: 8 Elimination Chamber Appearances, 10 Eliminations, and 1 Win

Old School Raw @OldSchoolRaw Chris Jericho holds the records for most Elimination Chamber appearances(8) and most eliminations in the match(10). http://t.co/tgbVaXf4l1 Chris Jericho holds the records for most Elimination Chamber appearances(8) and most eliminations in the match(10). http://t.co/tgbVaXf4l1

Chris Jericho has a wealth of experience when it comes to Elimination Chamber Matches. Jericho was part of the first Chamber match in 2002 and is tied with fellow veteran Randy Orton for the most Chamber appearances with eight.

Like Orton, Jericho holds a single Chamber match victory, winning the former World Heavyweight Championship in 2010. However, the reason Jericho makes the list instead of Orton is the fact that he holds the record for the most total eliminations with ten.

Jericho is the only person to have reached double-digit eliminations and has quite a convincing lead over the other competitors, with Triple H coming in second with seven.

It is unlikely that Jericho's record will ever be broken anytime soon. That being said, Jericho's age and his current affiliation with AEW would also mean that the chances of further extending his lead are just as unlikely.

#4. Edge: 4 Elimination Chamber Appearances, 4 Eliminations, and 2 Wins

The Beermat @TheBeermat



Edge ended the night as World Heavyweight Champ after attacking Kofi Kingston to take his place in the Chamber booking is spot in



@EdgeRatedR #OnThisDay in 2009, Edge started the night with a early elimination in the #wwe Championship Elimination ChamberEdge ended the night as World Heavyweight Champ after attacking Kofi Kingston to take his place in the Chamber booking is spot in #Wrestlemania 25. #OnThisDay in 2009, Edge started the night with a early elimination in the #wwe Championship Elimination Chamber Edge ended the night as World Heavyweight Champ after attacking Kofi Kingston to take his place in the Chamber booking is spot in #Wrestlemania 25.@EdgeRatedR https://t.co/93GmQhww8e

Leave it to Edge to make his mark on whatever match type he is in. The Elimination Chamber is the perfect opportunity for the Rated R Superstar to create more memorable moments.

Making his Chamber debut in 2005, Edge has competed in four Chamber matches over six years and has won twice. Edge is also the only superstar in history to have competed in two Chamber matches in one night.

In 2009, Edge shockingly lost the WWE Championship after being pinned in a mere three minutes. This earned him the dubious distinction of having spent the shortest time inside the Chamber.

However, Edge returned later that night and attacked Kofi Kingston, stealing his spot for the second Chamber Match of the event. This time, the Ultimate Opportunist was able to win the World Heavyweight Title and avenge his earlier humiliation.

In 2011, Edge repeated his winning ways and successfully defended the former World Heavyweight title, thus making him one of the few men to have won and defended a title in the Chamber.

Now back on the active roster, it is likely that fans will get the chance to see Edge in at least one more Chamber match down the line.

#3. John Cena: 7 Elimination Chamber Appearances, 5 Eliminations, and 3 Wins

The franchise player of WWE for many years, it's no surprise that John Cena has found his fair share of success inside the Elimination Chamber. Making his Chamber debut with a victory in 2006, Cena has competed in seven Chamber matches over 11 years.

With an impressive three victories, Cena has won titles, defended his championships, and won championship opportunities in the Chamber. He has faced off against WWE's best and has come out on top.

Cena's most memorable Chamber match moments often take place once the structure is lifted.

On two occasions, Cena was immediately forced into title matches right after overcoming the grueling Chamber. Despite winning the Chamber three times, Cena was never able to end the night with his title intact.

No longer a full-time member of WWE's active roster, the chances of seeing Cena in another Chamber match grow increasingly slim with each passing day.

However, one cannot yet rule out the possibility of Cena coming back for one more showing.

#2. Daniel Bryan: 5 Elimination Chamber appearances, 5 Eliminations, and 3 Wins

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Daniel Bryan survives the Elimination Chamber and will now face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. TONIGHT.



#WWEChamber YES! YES! YES!Daniel Bryan survives the Elimination Chamber and will now face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. TONIGHT. YES! YES! YES!Daniel Bryan survives the Elimination Chamber and will now face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. TONIGHT.#WWEChamber https://t.co/7cZFHTxUPm

Despite being one of WWE's most beloved underdogs, Daniel Bryan has an intimidating Elimination Chamber track record. Winning his first Chamber match in 2012 with a successful defense of the former World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan has competed in five Chamber matches over 9 years.

With an impressive five eliminations and three wins in the Chamber, Bryan is only the second man in history to have a Chamber win rate of over 50%.

Despite his underdog reputation, Bryan has never lost a title defense inside the Chamber. Two of Bryan's three Chamber victories were successful title defenses.

Although still an active wrestler, Bryan Danielson is currently affiliated with AEW. However, one can never say never and rule out the possibility of the American Dragon's return to the Chamber.

#1. Triple H: 6 Elimination Chamber Appearances, 7 Eliminations, and 4 Wins

It's appropriate that the greatest Elimination Chamber competitor in WWE history is the person who created it in the first place.

Although Eric Bischoff was presented on-screen as the person who brought the Chamber to WWE, Triple H was the true mastermind behind the structure's creation.

Making his Chamber debut in the very first Chamber match in 2002, The Game has competed in six Chamber matches over eight years. He holds the record for the most Chamber wins in WWE history with an impressive four victories.

In addition to holding the record for the most Chamber wins, Triple H is tied with Shawn Michaels for the longest time spent in a single Chamber match. Lasting close to 40 minutes in the inaugural Chamber match, few have come close to this feat of endurance.

Although still part of WWE to this day, Triple H is now more active behind the scenes. While recent health issues have made his return to the ring unlikely, it is equally unlikely that he will be overtaken as WWE's greatest Elimination Chamber competitor anytime soon.

