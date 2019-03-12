5 Best Road To WrestleMania storylines from the last five years

Daniel Bryan's rise to the top is truly one of the best Road To WrestleMania stories' of all time

In the build-up to WWE's biggest annual event of the year, WrestleMania, the company's creative team is bound to come up with interesting, exciting, and fresh storylines for almost every major superstar present in their roster. For years now, WWE has successfully delivered some outstanding storylines in the build-up to WrestleMania, usually promoting their big World Championship matches, which generally included the company's biggest stars.

This year hasn't been any different, as WWE has already given us fans some outstanding storytelling. For instance, let's take Becky Lynch. WWE so far has done an outstanding job with Lynch's career resurrection by successfully converting her from the happy-go-around Irish Lass Kicker to The Man.

Lynch turned on her best friend Charlotte Flair, won the SmackDown Women's Championship, then set her sights on Ronda Rousey, and is now set to main event WrestleMania 35. Quite the story right? Same goes for New Day member Kofi Kingston, who unlike Lynch, once again broke out as a singles star but within the span of a few short weeks and is now likely to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, thus turning KofiMania into a reality.

Over the past five years, there has been some splendid writing and long-term booking by WWE on the Road To WrestleMania and in this article, I'll let all my readers take an in-depth look into the five best Road To WrestleMania storylines from the past five years.

Honorable Mention: AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon

Styles and Shane O'Mac had a dog fight at WrestleMania

Since turning heel in 2016, AJ Styles was by far the hottest WWE superstar in the company, further adding to his momentum which he had previously gained from making his iconic WWE debut that same year at the Royal Rumble.

Styles won the WWE Championship in his first year with the company, however, in early 2017, 'The Phenomenal One' lost his World Title to John Cena. This ignited a beef between Styles and SmackDown Commissioner, Shane McMahon, who according to Styles, didn't let the former champion challenge then WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt (more on him later) at WrestleMania 33.

This led to a rather questionable match between Styles and McMahon but the build-up itself showcased Styles' ruthless attitude, which saw him ambush McMahon at the parking lot and brutally beat him up. Then WWE GM Daniel Bryan also played an important role in the feud, as he fired Styles from SD Live only for 'The Phenomenal One' to make his way back into the company (in kayfabe of course). Much to McMahon's heart and credit, the SD Commissioner also did a fantastic job as a face in the feud and their match was definitely a lot better than expected.

