Ranking the 5 best talk shows in WWE history

While the WWE Universe is invested in in-ring wrestling action, the entertainment they seek through talk shows also plays a big role. WWE has promoted a lot of these segments with unexpected twists and turns.

The exuberance and intrigue superstars create through their talk show segments is second to none. RAW and SmackDown, over the years, have had their fair share of talk shows and, when they take shape on PPVs, it's even more special.

Speaking of WWE talk shows, before we get into ranking the top five, another one debuted on the last episode of SmackDown.

Premiere of Happy Talk featuring Happy Corbin

Baron Corbin, who is called Happy Corbin, started this new talk show, Happy Talk. His pompous and gloated promo was different owing to everything expensive he wore, which he described made him happy.

Corbin then showed footage of how, on the last edition of SmackDown, he attacked Kevin Owens before their match, which made him happier. Having had enough, an irrate KO walked out as the first uninvited guest on Happy Talk, only to be attacked by the returning Riddick Moss. After decimating Owens, Moss and Corbin laughed even more as the segment came to an end.

The premiere of Happy Talk seemed entertaining and could bring more twists and turns going forward.

#5 WWE talk show – Alexa's Playgorund

Alexa Bliss is one of the best female superstars in WWE. The Five Feet of Fury packs a punch in everything she does, whether in-ring or on her talk show.

From her first talk show, A Moment of Bliss, to now Alexa's Playground, her segment has taken a turn, albeit the entertainment is still intact.

Having been an accomplice of The Fiend with regular visits to The Firefly Fun House, Alexa has honed her sinister abilities. Every guest–be it Eva Marie, Shayna Baszler or the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair–is spooked entering the playground; especially with the presence of Alexa's petrifying doll Lilly.

