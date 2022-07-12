Top 5 highflyers currently soaring in WWE

Look! Up in the sky! It's a WWE Superstar!

Several talented performers are soaring along the WWE horizon today. The dynamic daredevils prefer to spend as much time in the air as they do on the mat. Often, they finish off their opponents with eye-popping, camera-flashing finishers.

Throughout its history, WWE has highlighted legendary names like Jimmy Superfly Snuka, Rob Van Dam, and Jeff Hardy. Today, a new generation of stars are shooting across the night, carrying on that tightrope-walking tradition.

But who flies the highest in the promotion today? Here's a look at the top high flyers in World Wrestling Entertainment as of now.

#5 - Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali along with Mansoor taking on The Hurt Business

The rocket-like high flyer has been left on the launch pad for most of his time with WWE. Beset by poor writing and extended periods on the disabled list, his career has never really flourished.

Just a couple of years ago, Mustafa Ali was poised for a major push that may have even resulted in a WWE title reign. A leg injury sidelined him at the time, and his spot was eventually filled by a fellow flyer, Kofi Kingston. Kofi-Mania began running wild and the rest from there was in the hands of destiny.

Sadly, Ali never reached the potential that many had initially hoped for. However, he remains one of WWE's most electric aerial performers.

#4 - Montez Ford

As one-half of The Street Profits, Ford was the smaller, more agile athlete to balance out the power of his partner, Angelo Dawkins. Much like Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart did with The Hart Foundation, they played off each other's strengths.

Ford's ridiculous vertical leap could rival that of most NBA players today. Much like his wife, Bianca Belair, he's an almost out-of-this-world type of physical specimen. Fans have been acknowledging the recent changes in Ford's physique, as Montez has been noticibly bulking up.

Despite the duo having a lot of success together (winning the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships), it's been rumored that the team will soon split. So far, that's been mere speculation.

One thing's for sure, however. Whether it's as part of The Street Profits or flying solo, Montez Ford will continue to reach new heights.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Holding the distinction as not just the greatest masked wrestler ever, Rey Mysterio may also hold the spot of one of the best aerial performers in the industry.

His exploits are well-known, beginning in Mexico at the age of 14, becoming an undersized underdog in WCW, and then to the top of WWE. It's an amazing ascension for a man of his physical stature.

With his extensive career, Rey has had to slow down his ring style a bit in recent years as he's suffered some pretty serious injuries. Even though he still looks like a 20-year-old, he's an aging veteran and can't quite do the things he was able to do in his prime.

Despite the adjustments to his style, he still tries to surprise and wow the fans with new maneuvers regularly added to his arsenal.

#2 - Former WWE Champion AJ Styles

Future Hall of Famer AJ Styles has been one of the best aerial performers of the past 20 years. After spending years as 'Mr. TNA', his entry into the Royal Rumble received a huge ovation. The crowd had already speculated what was coming, and it promised to be 'Phenomenal'.

Since then, Styles has continued to make history, winning the WWE Championship on two occasions. Using a variety of gravity-defying maneuvers, he's racked up more gold than a pawn shop during his tenure with the promotion. He remains one of the shining stars to this day, with his Phenomenal Forearm always cocked and ready to fire away.

Much like Rey Mysterio, even the greatest of the greats slow down at some point. Styles hasn't lost a step in the ring, but he has slowed down his in-ring pace.

This is likely due to previous injuries, including his back, which was already in bad shape upon his debut. Regardless, he's so talented that he remains one of the best in the world.

#1 - Ricochet

Ricochet executing a Spanish Fly on Sheamus

The 'King of the Indies' was already a mythical figure before he even signed with WWE in 2018. Even though his international encounters have already put Ricochet on the map, he is yet to reach the stratosphere in sports entertainment.

The consensus is that the former Intercontinental Champion has been misused in his WWE career, much to the dismay of his loyal fans. However, in recent months he's garnered a lot more wins than losses.

Using his patented 630 splash, he's taken down many opponents on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling. We'll see if it's enough to elevate him to a World Championship someday.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far