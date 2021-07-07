5 Best WWE pay-per-views to take place in the ThunderDome

The pandemic hit wrestling very hard at the very beginning, forcing even WWE to produce television and pay-per-views from the Performance Center. August 2020 saw the introduction of the ThunderDome. The bio-secure bubble video conferencing state-of-the-art arena was visually superior to anything that we had seen anywhere.

With Summerslam 2020 being the first pay-per-view to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome, the company went on a streak of overachieving major events. The impressive WWE roster of talent continuously performed at a top level and created magic on a regular basis on the WWE Network.

Regardless of what the fans thought of the weekly output on RAW and SmackDown, the major shows always seemed to consistently deliver quality. In this article, let's take a look at the five best WWE pay-per-views to take place in the ThunderDome.

Honorable mentions:

WWE Summerslam 2020

WWE Hell In A Cell 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020

#5 WWE Fastlane 2021

COUSIN TO THE RESCUE.



It wouldn't be a MAIN EVENT without Jey @WWEUsos! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/B3Mf4AkRyH — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

WWE Fastlane 2021 was the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. The Grandest Stage of Them All saw the return of fans live in attendance at a WWE event. The final stop on the road to WrestleMania featured a big-time main event for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns defended the top title on SmackDown against Daniel Bryan. The 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner, Edge, served as special guest enforcer for the matchup. The Rated-R Superstar had the best seat in the house to watch Reigns and Bryan compete in what was an excellent main event.

The Tribal Chief gained the win thanks to Edge intervening on a visual tap out for Bryan with a steel chair shot. This allowed Reigns to lock in the Guillotine Choke for the submission victory to retain the WWE Universal Championship. This wasn't the only great match on this evening.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus settled their "friends turned enemies" feud in an all-out brawl that went all over the WWE ThunderDome. This No Holds Barred Match saw big moves, hard bumps and even explosions in this fierce battle. This was nothing short of an absolute banger that saw McIntyre hit the Claymore to put Sheamus away for the win.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura delivered an entertaining contest that showed surprising chemistry between the two men. Rollins scored the win with the Stomp after almost 13 minutes of fun action.

The ladies of WWE were also showcased with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defending the Women's Tag Team Titles over WrestleMania 37 opponents, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. With those quality bouts, this was a major show that exceeded expectations in a big way.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das