WWE has had its share of factions over the years. Typically, those factions are comprised of four or more wrestlers. Evolution comes to mind or DX led by Triple H. There are times, however, that three is the perfect number for a faction. WWE has had some amazing trios over the years.

Some of the trio had extended tag teams that were interchangeable and others were just a strong trio, usually with a lead dog that called the shots. Every good trio usually needs three things: a good talker, a good worker and a powerhouse. A great historical example is the Fabulous Freebirds. PS Michael Hayes was the talker for the group, Buddy Roberts was the worker of the group and Terry Gordy was the powerhouse.

There are some groups left off this list that deserve mention. The NWO never quite took hold in the WWE. They were all-time greats in WCW but didn’t last long enough in WWE. Team Angle also comes to mind but they missed the formula. In many ways, Team Angle didn’t fit the blueprint. Kurt Angle was the talker and worker. Haas and Benjamin were both great workers and lousy talkers and the group lacked a scary powerhouse.

With that in mind, here are the 5 best trios in WWE history.

#5 WWE’s Original Greatest Tag Team: Demolition

WWE has had a ton of great tag teams over the years, but before there was The New Day, Demolition owned the record for longest reigning tag team champions. Originally just a twosome with Ax and Smash, the group added Crush in later years and continued as a dominating tag team force. Crush brought youth to the aging pair and added years to their relevance.

Ax and Smash originally won the title in 1988 over Strike Force. The duo started as a heel tag team with Mr Fuji as their manager but eventually turned face and rid themselves of Fuji. Demolition wore WWE tag team belts long enough to break the previous record held by the Valiant Brothers. They would hold the gold for 478 days until finally being defeated by the Brain Buster, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson.

After dropping the belts for the first time, Crush was added to the group. Demolition soon became heels again and Crush certainly added a level of aggression. The trio would win tag team gold again and the two team members would change up match to match. Demolition would be a force in WWE from 1990 to 1993 and always a threat to win tag team gold.

WWE would not see a trio strictly involved in tag team wrestling for quite some time after the ferocious trio known as Demolition.

