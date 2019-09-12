5 Betrayals that could happen at Clash of Champions 2019

Could we see the next chapter in the Reigns saga?

Clash of Champions is slowly coming our way, and while not many have touted it to be the pay-per-view of the year, the matches do seem solid. But it takes a lot more than well-worked pay-per-views for a program to be deemed as memorable.

In this article, I shall list out five dramatic moments that can also be deemed 'betrayals' that could potentially take place on the pay-per-view. Be sure to let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below and let me know how many of these you think could happen at Clash of Champions 2019.

Betrayals are the essence of sports entertainment and the greatest moments that people remember with fondness and dread are, well, betrayals. So now that we've established that...let's dive right into the list.

There's no bigger way to begin a list than with The Big Dog.

#5 Daniel Bryan attacks Reigns, shows he & Rowan are on the same page

Worst mistake you made was only knocking me down...not out. Less than two weeks... #WWEClash https://t.co/IVc1BXLQII — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 4, 2019

So Rowan turned on Daniel Bryan and proved that he was not a puppet on strings, being manipulated by the former WWE Champion. But what if all of this is a ruse designed to get Roman Reigns to drop his guard so that Bryan can interfere in the match and cost Roman Reigns the clash against Rowan? I mean it could be the perfect setup for the ultimate betrayal, leading to a clash between Bryan and Roman Reigns.

I mean WWE could always turn Daniel Bryan face and bring back the 'Yes!' movement, but in order to do that they will need effective heels for him to take on. And truth be told, a Bryan vs. Rowan feud does not seem very interesting to me, at least. If the climax of the Roman Reigns storyline with his attacks and everything ends at the pay-per-view, I would deem it a waste of time!

