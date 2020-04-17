5 Big booking decisions WWE could take in 2020

While WWE has done well in putting on shows in these difficult times, they certainly need to shake things up!

There are a few aspects of WWE programming that needs changing.

Aryan Tiwari

WWE: The biggest wrestling promotion in the world

2020 has been the most unconventional year for WWE. The coronavirus outbreak has led to the weekly shows emanating from the WWE Performance Center, with only essential crew and talent in attendance. Even though WWE is continuing to air their shows, some of their storylines have been affected. For instance, Roman Reigns had to pull out of his WrestleMania 36 match, thus shaking up the creative plans for SmackDown. Now, with the company releasing a lot of fan favorites, it is inevitable that they will be on the receiving end of some fan backlash.

But, these times will fly by, and life will return to normality once again, with fans filling up arenas to watch their favorite Superstars in action yet again. WWE has defined pro-wrestling for many years, and they need to make some big decisions this year, to retain, and possibly extend their fanbase. So, without making you wait further, let me present to you the five big booking decisions WWE can take in 2020:

Honorable Mention: NXT main eventing a PPV

Developmental territory no more

This decision will have dual benefits for WWE. The fans will surely be happy to see the NXT Championships getting the center stage on not just the Takeovers but some of the biggest events on WWE's calendar. On the other hand, exposure to a bigger audience is sure to get more viewers to their weekly show, which is perhaps the only aspect that NXT perhaps lacks.

Having the NXT Women's Championship match on the WrestleMania card is definitely a step in this direction. For a few years now, NXT matches have usually been better than their RAW and SmackDown counterparts, and having some of these matches included in WWE's major events will be crucial in keeping the crowd hot throughout a long PPV.

With the honorable mention done, let us begin!

