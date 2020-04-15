5 WWE Superstars who could defeat Sami Zayn to become the Intercontinental Champion

Who will dethrone The Liberator to win Intercontinental Champion?

Sami Zayn has been riding high as the Intercontinental champion for the past few weeks.

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Liberator Sami Zayn

2020 has perhaps been the best year for Sami Zayn. After a few months of creative limbo, Zayn finally found his footing on SmackDown as the manager of Shinsuke Nakamura, before becoming the mouthpiece of the group known as The Artist Collective.

At the Elimination Chamber, the Liberator won the Intercontinental Championship (his first title on the main roster) and even retained the title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36.

While Zayn's heel character, along with the whole Artist Collective shtick, has made the Intercontinental Championship picture more interesting, a change of guard is sure to shake things up on the Blue brand, making the show must-see.

So, without further ado, presenting to you the five superstars who can win the Intercontinental title from Sami Zayn:

Honorable mention: Daniel Bryan

Bryan as IC champ?

Daniel Bryan has been responsible for some of the most intriguing storylines on the Blue brand since his comeback. Be it his time as the Planet's champion, his feud with Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, or his alliance with Drew Gulak, Bryan has delivered with every storyline.

Bryan is a magician in the world of WWE, and he can surely work his magic with the title to make it relevant again. So, there's no doubt that WWE will go forward with Bryan winning the Intercontinental title.

But then again, stars like Bryan have already established their legacy, and they do not need titles to make themselves relevant. Plus, there is another major storyline in the wings for Bryan; the eventual breakup and feud with his mentor Drew Gulak. While the title will only add to this impending rivalry, it doesn't need one. Expect Gulak to come out a bigger star out of his feud with Bryan, following which he can go for the title.

Bryan, on the other hand, can elevate yet another wrestler who has not been in the limelight, like Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali.

Advertisement

With the honorable mention out of the way, let us begin.

1 / 6 NEXT